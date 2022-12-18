Sunderland first-teamer Elliot Embleton suffers fibula fracture in potential season-ending injury during Hull City clash

Sunderland midfielder Elliot Embleton could potentially spend the remainder of the season on the sidelines after fracturing his fibula against Hull City, according to a report from Alan Nixon.

The 23-year-old was sent off just before the hour mark after going in late on Ryan Woods – but it was the Black Cats’ man that came off worse in the end with the Hull midfielder remaining on the pitch.

Embleton, however, was stretchered off the pitch and it was unclear how long he would be out for, though Tony Mowbray was fearing the worst after revealing that he had been taken to hospital.

And it has now emerged that the player has fractured his fibula, a blow to his right leg that could potentially keep the midfielder out of action for the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign.

He will almost certainly be out of action for months regardless – but will serve his suspension at the start of his recovery anyway – potentially giving him a better chance of making a return during the latter stages of the campaign.

It now remains to be seen whether a replacement is brought in to fill the void created by this setback, with Mowbray still having two loan spots to fill in his matchday squad if required.

The Verdict:

This is a massive blow for the player and he will certainly be regretting that challenge now, although his commitment to win the ball has to be commended there as well as his bravery.

If there’s one positive to come from the situation, it’s the fact Woods wasn’t hurt in a similar way either because that looked like a horrible collision and both players could have easily suffered serious setbacks.

It will now be down to others in the Sunderland camp to step up to the plate and fill the gap Embleton has created with his absence – because he could have been a real asset.

And on a personal note, this must be gutting for the midfielder because this was an incredibly important season for him, not just because he’s at a delicate stage of his career at 23 but also because he has taken a step up to a higher level.

The remainder of this season would have been the perfect time for him to continue adapting to life in the Championship before potentially becoming one of the first names on the teamsheet at the Stadium of Light next term – but this opportunity seems to have been taken away from him.