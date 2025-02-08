Sunderland will not be paying any of Jayden Danns’ salary while he is back at Liverpool to recover from injury.

According to Chronicle Live, the Black Cats will not be on the hook for any compensation to the Premier League side or their player while he is recuperating from a back issue.

Danns signed for Sunderland on transfer deadline day earlier this week, but he has stayed at Anfield for the time being until he is fully fit.

No timeline has yet been given for when the forward will be available for action.

Sunderland - 2024/25 January Signings Per Transfermarkt Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Wilson Isidor Zenit St Petersburg Permanent Jayden Danns Liverpool Loan Enzo Le Fee AS Roma Loan

Jayden Danns’ Sunderland situation

It is understood that Sunderland will not have to pay any of Danns’ wages while he is not with the squad.

While no timeframe has been given for his move to the Stadium of Light, it is hoped that he will recover before the end of the season in order to compete for a place in Régis Le Bris’ side.

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman opened up on the decision to go through with the move despite the player’s injury issue.

He believes that it was the right decision given the circumstances and is hopeful Danns will join up with the squad at some point.

"When it comes at a very late hour, it becomes very difficult for us to find an alternative," said Speakman, via Chronicle Live.

"We had a really good discussion with Liverpool about the way forward and he can hopefully come and join us at some stage. It is difficult when we have two really, really good centre forwards.

“So at the minute, we felt that we've added what was the ideal player in Jayden. So there's obvious disappointment that Jayden is going to be unavailable initially, but that's sometimes how it goes in a transfer window. That's why you have the tests, to pick up these things.

"Unfortunately, there are a lot of decisions made in the last segment of the transfer window, and that doesn't leave you with a lot of room to manoeuvre when you discover some information that you didn't previously know."

Danns situation is relatively risk-free for Sunderland

It is strange that the decision was made to go through with this loan deal if there’s no immediate timeframe for when Danns will be able to play again.

However, knowing that the cost to Sunderland is now zero means it’s a risk-free deal for the club.

They lacked time to find an alternative, so effectively had no other choice but to finalise the deal if they wanted to bring in another forward.

The circumstances are far from ideal, but it could yet work out if Danns is able to link up with the squad and make an impact on their promotion pursuit.