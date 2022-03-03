Sunderland finalise transfer swoop for free agent defender

Sunderland have signed young defender Ugonna Emenike after he impressed on trial with the League One outfit.

✍️ We are pleased to announce the signing of Ugonna Emenike – the left-sided defender will link-up with our Under-23s. Full story… 🗞️👇 — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) March 3, 2022

The 18-year-old, who predominantly plays as a left-back, will initially join up with the Black Cats U23 side, and the club announced this afternoon that the player had agreed a deal until the end of the season.

Emenike had been training with the club in recent weeks, including playing some games for the development side. The teenager clearly impressed, and he will now spend the next few months at least with Mike Dodds and Michael Proctor’s side.

As you would expect, Emenike told the official site that he was very pleased to land a permanent contract.

“I am delighted to be joining a club with the stature of Sunderland. I have had a few games on trial here and it’s been good to get those under my belt with my new teammates and coaches. It’s an honour to be playing here and I’m looking forward to focusing on helping the team for the rest of the season.”

The verdict

This seems like a smart signing from Sunderland because the coaching staff have had the chance to watch Emenike on a daily basis recently and he has obviously impressed.

On a free transfer, it’s a low-risk move and it could bring huge benefits is Emenike shows that he can be good enough to make the step up to the first-team in the coming years.

So, the judgement of the staff needs to be backed and it’s now down to the player to show that he warrants a longer contract.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.