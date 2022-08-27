Sunderland finalise transfer agreement for PSG player

Sunderland have agreed a deal to sign PSG midfielder Edouard Michut on an initial loan which will include the option to make it permanent in the future.

The 19-year-old, who has represented France at youth level, is highly-rated by the French champions and even made seven appearances during the previous campaign.

Of course, he was way down the pecking order at PSG though, so a move was on the cards for the teenager to help his development and it was revealed that the Black Cats were in talks to bring Michut to the Stadium of Light.

And, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the move is now sorted, with the player watching his new teammates take on Norwich City in the early Championship game of the day.

“Edouard Michut leaves Paris Saint-Germain and joins Sunderland, done deal. Full agreement in place on initial loan move with buy clause around €5m and future sale percentage. Michut is already at the stadium right now, to follow #SAFC game.”

It appears the uncertainty surrounding the manager situation at Sunderland hasn’t impacted this move.

The verdict

This is a very exciting signing for the Black Cats as Michut is a player who has loads of potential and could bring some more quality to the team.

It’s clear that there needed to be reinforcements ahead of the deadline and this is a very good addition when you consider they have an option to make it permanent down the line.

There will need to be patience with Michut but this is a good move and the fans will hope for more ahead of the deadline.

