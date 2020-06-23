Sunderland finalise player agreement as retained list is confirmed

Sunderland have confirmed their retained list ahead of the 2020/21 campaign, with Chris Maguire set to stay at the Stadium of Light.

Maguire was hugely impressive during the 2019/20 season for Phil Parkinson’s side, having chipped in with 11 goals and 13 assists in his 41 appearances for the club in all competitions.

Parkinson has clearly been impressed with what he has seen from the Scotsman as well, as the club have exercised their option to extend his contract by a further year.

The club has also confirmed that contracts have been offered to both Tom Flanagan and Jon McLaughlin, although the shot-stopper is attracting interest from Scottish giants Rangers.

Duncan Watmore, Kyle Lafferty and Alim Ozturk are amongst the players that are leaving the club when their current contracts with Sunderland expire at the end of June.

It’s going to be an interesting summer transfer window ahead for the Black Cats, as they look to challenge for a timely promotion back into the Championship.

Some of the Stadium Light faithful will be pleased to see the club making wholesale changes heading into the 2020/21 campaign, as they look to one day return to the top-flight, with their days of playing in the Premier League feeling like a distant memory nowadays.

The Verdict:

It’s definitely the right decision to extend his contract by a further year.

Maguire has been one of the few Sunderland players to show consistency in their performances in the 2019/20 season, and you would imagine that it would have been a no-brainer to tie him down to a new deal ahead of next year’s campaign.

Sunderland have needed a clear out of the ‘deadwood’ in their squad for a number of seasons now, so it’ll be interesting to see which players are to arrive at the club heading into the 2020/21 season.