Sunderland finalise deal to sign forward

Sunderland have announced that they have completed the signing of Will Harris on a free transfer ahead of the 2020/21 season.

Harris has been a free-agent since leaving Premier League side Burnley, and will link up with Sunderland’s Under-23s side this term.

The forward was born in South Shields, and was delighted with his move to the Stadium of Light, and labelled it as a ‘dream come true’, which will be pleasing to hear for the club’s supporters.

“Being a local lad, it’s a dream come true to sign a contract with Sunderland. I’m delighted to be here, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Harris’ arrival means that Sunderland have now signed five players during the summer transfer window for the club’s Under-23s team.

Sunderland Under-23s head coach Elliott Dickman revealed that Harris spent time on trial with the club, and that they were pleased to get a deal over the line to land his signature.

“We’re really pleased to get this deal done. We had Will on trial before lockdown and we liked what we saw. He has attributes that should really benefit us this season and we’re looking forward to working with him.”

Sunderland take on Bristol Rovers in their first match of the 2020/21 league campaign, as they look to make a timely return to the Championship this season.

The Verdict:

It’ll be interesting to see how he gets on.

Harris has clearly caught the eye whilst on trial with the club during lockdown, and I think this is a smart signing by Sunderland for the future.

It seems highly unlikely that he’ll be featuring for the club’s first-team this season under the management in League One, but he’ll be one to keep an eye on in the coming years.

He’ll be eager to hit the ground running with his new team.