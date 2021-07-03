Sunderland finalise deal to sign 20-year-old ahead of 2021/22 campaign

Sunderland have announced the signing of highly-rated Manchester United goalkeeper Jacob Carney on a two-year deal with the option of an additional year.

The 20-year-old, who saw his United contract expire at the end of June, spent the second half of the season with Portadown in Northern Ireland’s top-flight.

The Black Cats have had to fend off higher level opposition for this signing, as it was reported by The Sun on Sunday (16.05.21, pg. 59), that Brighton and Burnley were also interested parties.

Carney becomes Lee Johnson’s first signing this summer, as Sunderland embark on their fourth season in the third tier. And, although Carney’s arrival may be seen as one for the future, he will certainly be looking to put pressure on his new teammates for that starting spot.

Kristjaan Speakmann, Sunderland’s new sporting director, told the ChronicleLive: “Jacob has high potential and he also has a lot of physical development ahead of him.

“He is a technically-gifted goalkeeper and we believe that with the right development programme across our football operation, including exposure to the first-team environment, he has the potential to have really successful career at Sunderland AFC.”

The Verdict

Whilst he may just be 20 years of age, the fact he has graduated through the Manchester United academy system and spent half a season playing men’s football, shows he has potential and drive. Also, the Premier League interest from Burnley and Brighton is another indication that Carney is already showing signs that he can become a brilliant player.

Carney is also expected to work with Sunderland’s goalkeeping coach Lee Butler and the rest of the first-team goalkeepers – a decision that will only improve him as a footballer.

Whilst The Black Cats still have a brilliant goalkeeper in Lee Burge, first-team opportunities are likely to be scarce for Carney. As a result, a possible League Two loan could benefit the 20-year-old in the early stages of his Sunderland career.

Whilst it is not a marquee signing to start their transfer activity off with, Sunderland certainly have a promising goalkeeper to look forward to.