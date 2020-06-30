Sunderland figure’s Stadium of Light departure confirmed

Sunderland have confirmed the exit of Paul Reid, with the Academy Manager leaving the Stadium of Light as the club put plans in place for the 2020/21 campaign.

In the North East, Sunderland are facing up to a third consecutive season in League One, with Phil Parkinson failing to guide the side into the play-offs by the time the 2019/20 campaign had been curtailed.

And, with plans being put in place as Sunderland build towards the next campaign, it has been announced that Reid has left his role as academy manager with immediate effect.

Quiz: Do these 11 celebrities support Sunderland?

1 of 11 Paul Collingwood. True False

There, Sunderland praise the work of Reid over a ‘challenging two years’ and confirm he has helped them retain their Category One status in the academy.

In other Sunderland news today, The Chronicle have confirmed that the club have extended the furlough of their players and staff until August 31st, but are no longer going to top up pay beyond the current contribution from the government.

Whether that’s the case for Sunderland’s playing staff remains to be seen, with the club really streamlining themselves as they await news of when the new season can begin.

The Verdict

These are tough, tough times for Sunderland.

The club is in an awful position in the Football League standings and they need to get back on the rise as soon as possible.

Reid’s departure comes at a bad time and with other news circling the club at the moment, fans are losing patience with the board and friction is growing.

Getting some positive news coming out of the Stadium of Light is vital in the coming weeks.

Thoughts? Let us know!