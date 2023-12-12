Highlights Sunderland are making efforts to convince Reims manager Will Still to take charge at The Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats continue to look for a new manager, following the sacking of Tony Mowbray last week.

Chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has spoken to Still and in an attempt to persuade him to join the Black Cats.

Sunderland are doing all they can to convince Reims manager Will Still to take over at The Stadium of Light.

That's according to a report from Belgian outlet DH, who say that Black Cats chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has spoken to the 31-year-old about potentially taking charge of the Championship club.

Sunderland searching for a Tony Mowbray replacement

Right now, Sunderland are looking for a new manager, following the sacking of Tony Mowbray last week.

The 60-year-old spent the last 15 months in charge of the Black Cats, taking them to the Championship play-offs last season.

However, with the club now searching for a new manager to take over from Mowbray, it appears as though Still is a potential candidate to take over at The Stadium of Light.

According to a recent report from TalkSport, the Belgian is on Sunderland's shortlist of targets, although compensation costs could be a problem for the club.

Meanwhile, reports from France have claimed that while the Championship outfit are keen on Still, there is little chance of them appointing the 31-year-old.

Now however, it seems as though Sunderland have not given up hope of bringing Still to the Stadium of Light just yet.

Sunderland continuing to push for Still appointment

According to this latest update from Belgium, Sunderland have identified Still as their preferred candidate to take charge of first-team affairs at the club.

As a result, it is thought that the Black Cats are doing all they can to convince the 31-year-old to make the move to the North East of England.

Indeed, it is claimed that club chairman Dreyfus has spoken to Still in an attempt to convince him to join Sunderland, apparently putting forward a number of reasons as to why he should do so.

For their part, Reims are apparently keen to ensure Still remains with the club, despite apparent disagreements between the two parties about the club's approach to the January transfer window.

There are still around 18 months remaining on the Belgian's contract with Reims, securing his future in France until the end of the 2024/25 season.

Still could be involved in Championship promotion push with Sunderland

Saturday saw the Black Cats make a strong start to life without Mowbray, as they beat West Brom 2-1 at the Stadium of Light under caretaker manager Mike Dodds.

That win saw Sunderland climb to sixth in the current Championship standings, meaning they are in contention for a shot at promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs as things stand.

Dodds look set to once again take charge of first-team affairs when Sunderland return to action on Tuesday night, when they host Leeds United at the Stadium of Light.

Convincing Still to leave Reims could be tough for Sunderland

You do get the feeling that it will not be easy for the Black Cats to secure the services of Still as their new manager.

Reims currently sit eighth in the French top-flight, meaning they are in with a chance of securing European football this season.

Related Daniel Farke makes Sunderland point ahead of Leeds United clash Farke spoke about his side's upcoming opponents and made a key point about the Black Cats.

That therefore, may be more appealing for Still, than the challenge of simply battling for a place in the top-flight, with a rather inexperienced squad at the Stadium of Light.

As a result, it would surely speak well to Dreyfus' powers of negotiation, if he was to successfully convince Still to swap Reims for Sunderland in the near future.