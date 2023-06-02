Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has suggested that Amad Diallo's loan spell at Rangers left him feeling low in confidence.

Speakman claimed that the Black Cats were proud to have built the Manchester United loanee "back up" and revealed his hopes that it could help them sign other exciting young talents in the future.

Amad Diallo 2022/23 season

The 20-year-old's Old Trafford career had stalled before he joined the Championship club last summer but he now heads back to Manchester riding high off the back of an eye-catching campaign with Sunderland, which has left many United fans calling for Erik ten Hag to involve him in the first team squad next season.

Diallo flourished in the positive atmosphere that Tony Mowbray created at the North East club - showcasing his bright potential and reminding everyone why the Red Devils spent an eight-figure fee on him as a 16-year-old.

The attacker finished the 2022/23 campaign with 14 goals and four assists, having been a central figure in the Black Cats side that defied the odds by reaching the play-off semi-finals.

Diallo's latter season performances for Sunderland seem a world away from the frustrated displays that he produced while on loan at Ibrox last term.

Speaking to the club website, via the Sunderland Echo, Speakman discussed the Man United youngster's loan spell and revealed the impact that his struggles at Rangers had on him.

He said: "I think Amad’s performances in the games, the way he’s taken to the supporters, not just with the ball but I think if you see some of his defensive work, some of his energy, some of his pressing, he’s absolutely bought into what we’ve required from him.

“He’s got a really nice personality which I think hundreds of thousands of Sunderland supporters have taken too.

“We’re really proud as well that we’ve managed to help his career. I think he came off the back of the move to Glasgow and him himself may have said he came with a lower confidence than what he’s used to.

“To be able to build that player back up hopefully bodes well for him but also bodes well for us when we are trying to recruit, whether on loan or permanent transfers, that this is a really, really good place to come for players regardless of age.”

Can Sunderland re-sign Amad Diallo?

Recent reports have offered Sunderland fresh hope of re-signing Diallo this summer.

It is said that despite the Black Cats failing to win promotion, the 20-year-old is interested in heading back on loan to the Stadium of Light - as long as Mowbray is still at the helm.

Ultimately, however, that decision rests in Man United's hands. It seems likely that the winger will be part of ten Hag's squad during pre-season and that the Premier League club will wait until late in the summer to make a decision over his future.