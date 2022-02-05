Sunderland figure reveals how players have responded to Lee Johnson exit

Sunderland interim head coach Mike Dodds has claimed that the squad have been “absolutely first class” in training this week after the departure of Lee Johnson.

Johnson was sacked last Sunday after the Black Cats were beaten 6-0 by Bolton, bringing to an end his 14-month tenure at the Stadium of Light.

A permanent replacement is yet to be appointed – though Roy Keane is reportedly the frontrunner – but Dodds has stepped up to take interim charge with assistance from Michael Proctor, first-team coach Phil Jevons, and goalkeeping coach David Preece.

On the club website, Sunderland’s interim head coach revealed how the players had responded to Johnson’s departure and addressed the preparations for the game against Doncaster Rovers today.

He said: “The players have been absolutely first class.

“They have ensured that a situation that isn’t particularly easy to come into has been very easy and, layered on top of that, the staff have been excellent.”

Dodds added: “We’ve had a really good week in terms of our preparation and everything we’ve done throughout it has been to give the players the best possible platform to be successful in the game, so I hope that we’ve been able to do that.

“The players know what type of occasion this is going to be – with the biggest attendance of the season expected – but that pressure is a privilege.

“As a collective, we have to embrace that we represent such a magnificent football club and not shy away from it.”

The biggest home crowd of the season is expected for the game at the Stadium of Light, with the Black Cats looking to get back to winning ways and Jermain Defoe in line to make his first appearance for the club since signing as a free agent on transfer deadline day.

The Verdict

It appears the squad have responded strongly to the departure of Johnson and supporters will be hoping that’s reflected on the pitch today.

Given he brought a fair number of the players to the club, the head coach’s exit could have had a negative impact on the dressing room but Dodds’ insight suggests that has not been the case.

You do worry for Doncaster after their heavy defeat to Rotherham United in midweek because things are set up for the Black Cats to bounce back strongly.

Not only are the players looking to provide a response after last week’s heavy defeat, but they’ll also be looking to prove something to whoever the new manager is and will be playing in front of a huge home crowd.