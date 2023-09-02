Highlights Mason Burstow, a promising young striker, has joined Sunderland on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

Burstow had a successful spell at Charlton Athletic and has already made appearances for Chelsea's first team.

Sunderland's sporting director is excited about Burstow's potential impact and the player himself is looking forward to bringing goals to the team.

Sunderland have secured a summer signing in the form of Mason Burstow, bringing the striker to the Stadium of Light as a deadline day capture.

Burstow, who had also been linked with a move to Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers, has agreed a season-long loan up from Chelsea, where he has been since January 2022.

Who is Mason Burstow?

He made his name at Charlton Athletic and emerged among the Football League's hottest young properties during the 2021/22 campaign, scoring six times for the Addicks across all competitions.

The 20-year-old scored against Borussia Dortmund during Chelsea's stateside pre-season tour before receiving his Premier League debut last month, appearing from the bench for the final seven minutes of their shock 3-1 defeat away at West Ham United.

Burstow also featured in Chelsea's subsequent victory over top-flight newcomers Luton Town and made his first competitive start in the 2-1 midweek EFL Cup victory against Wimbledon, too.

He now joins Sunderland, but will not be eligible for the game with Southampton.

Nonetheless, sporting director Kristjaan Speakman had some positive words to say of Burstow upon his arrival in the North East.

Kristjaan Speakman on Sunderland's Mason Burstow

Speaking to the club's official website, Speakman explained: "Mason is one of the brightest young centre forwards on the cusp of the Premier League environment and he is a player that we have monitored for some time.

"The moment that he became available, we did everything within our power to ensure we were his preferred destination and after fielding multiple offers from the UK and overseas, we are delighted that he has chosen Sunderland.

"Mason is a mobile number nine with experience in the EFL and he has had a really positive impact on Chelsea’s first-team squad this summer, so we are excited to see the impact he can make in our team."

Such words will surely serve to excite Mackems supporters, as will those added by Burstow himself.

Burstow added: "I’m buzzing to be here, it’s a huge Club with a great Head Coach and big expectations.

"I’m here to bring goals to the team and keep supporters on the edge of their seats. I can’t wait to walk out at the Stadium of Light for the first time after the international break."

Is Mason Burstow a good signing for Sunderland from Chelsea?

He could prove an exciting addition if managed correctly.

Still only 20, Burstow aligns with Sunderland's philosophy of signing players on both loan and permanent deals that have their best years firmly ahead - the average age of their squad is 22.9 - and Tony Mowbray has proven that he knows how to get the best out of young talent.

It does feel as though that will have been a key part of Chelsea's thinking to send Burstow there when other interest was prominent, and there is every chance that he could be the next youthful loanee to truly mark his ascent in the game on.