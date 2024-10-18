Sunderland U21 boss Graeme Murty would be keen on leaving for Hartlepool after he was linked with the managerial vacancy at the National League side.

The 49-year-old has had various coaching roles since retiring from the game, with Murty working for the likes of Southampton and Norwich over the years.

His most high-profile job came with Rangers, where he was initially the U20 boss before stepping up as caretaker manager for two spells.

Since 2022, Murty has been with Sunderland as head of professional development, which includes managing the U21 team.

Graeme Murty interested in Hartlepool job

It has been reported that Murty is a target for Hartlepool, with the north-east outfit on the lookout for a new boss after they made the decision to sack Darren Sarll in the week.

He left the team 16th in the table, although the tight nature of the fifth tier means they are only five points away from the play-offs, and four points above the relegation zone, so there is a lot to play for.

And, according to BBC reporter Rob Law, Murty would be open to the challenge of taking over Hartlepool if he is offered the job.

“Lots of reports linking Sunderland U21 boss Graeme Murty to the Pools job.

“Understand the 49 year-old, who was born in Saltburn, has a desire to step back into a first team role & would be interested. However, he is just one name under consideration by the club.”

Graeme Murty would be missed at Sunderland

It could be difficult for Sunderland to stop Murty leaving, as the chance to be a first-team boss is always going to appeal, and Hartlepool are a big club for that level, and they have the potential to grow and improve.

But, the Black Cats should do all they can to keep Murty, as he has a very important role at the club.

It’s well-known how Sunderland have put a focus on youth over the past few years, and it’s an approach that has paid off, as there is a lot of exciting talent in the first-team.

However, it runs deeper than that, with the youth teams also producing talent, and Murty’s position means he is a big influence on that. A lot of players were bought from elsewhere, but there are several in Regis Le Bris’ squad that have worked under Murty over the past few years, and they’re now part of a group leading the way in the Championship.

Championship Table - As Of October 18, 2024 Team P GD Pts 1 Sunderland 9 10 19 2 Sheffield United 9 9 19 3 Burnley 9 10 18 4 West Brom 9 6 17 5 Leeds United 9 8 16 6 Watford 9 0 16

It’s not just about producing players either, as Sunderland have now built a reputation as one of the best clubs in the country for youngsters to join, which is making them an attractive choice.

Of course, this isn’t all down to Murty, but he is a key figure behind the scenes, and you can be sure that his contribution is appreciated by both the players who have stepped up, and the hierarchy at the Stadium of Light.

So, it’s one to watch over the coming days and weeks, and it will leave a gap if Murty does move on from Sunderland.