Sunderland figure makes encouraging January transfer window claim

Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson says the club will not have to sell players before they can buy new ones in the January transfer window.

The Black Cats currently find themselves 13th in the League One standings, five points adrift of the play-off places, and there is an expectation that they will add to their side in the January window to give themselves a chance of reaching the top six spots.

It is thought that the club have already drawn up a list of potential targets for the next few weeks, and it seems they will not have to wait for others to leave the club to begin work on trying to bring those players to the Stadium of Light.

Asked if the club would have sell any of their current squad before bringing in new signings, Parkinson told The Chronicle: “No, Stewart [Donald, Sunderland’s owner] hasn’t said that at all.

“Ultimately, I think everybody knows that if we end up with a surplus of players then maybe one or two will go.

“But the squad is not that large in terms of numbers so he hasn’t said to me that there is pressure to move anyone on at this stage.”

One deal that Sunderland do look set to target in January is a loan move for Bristol City attacker Antoine Semenyo, although it seems the 19-year-old is not the only option Parkinson is assessing at the minute, as when questioned about that particular, the Sunderland boss responded: “He is just one of a number of players we are looking at, and have made enquiries about.”



The Verdict

This is an encouraging sign for Sunderland.

Given their recent struggles, it does seem imperative that they add to their options over the next month or so, if they are to have any hope of winning promotion this season.

These comments do bode well for Sunderland in that sense, and the fact that they do now have to wait to sell before they can buy, means that they can bring in those new recruits quicker, allowing them to settle into the side and start to make an impact earlier than what may have otherwise been the case.