Sunderland figure makes bold player claim following Deadline Day transfer

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has claimed that Sunderland moved ahead of Championship and Premier League clubs to sign Fleetwood’s Matete.

The 20-year-old completed a Deadline Day transfer to the Stadium of Light, although his arrival perhaps went under the radar as the Black Cats were also putting the finishing touches to Jermain Defoe’s return to the club.

Nevertheless, after an impressive season with the League One side, landing the energetic midfielder was seen as a coup.

And, speaking to Chronicle Live, Speakman revealed that there was plenty of interest in the player, as he praised owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus for ensuring Sunderland were ready to finance the transfer to see off that competition.

“Jay was well-coveted from the Championship and the Premier League and at the minute that’s the value and the power of Sunderland that we are tracking and monitoring these players and are ready to go, you have ownership that is happy to spend the money – significant values.

“We were able to get the deal done really quickly and acquire the player. He’ll be a huge success for us, I have no doubt about that.”

Have any of these 30 ex-Sunderland players ever played abroad?

1 of 30 Lee Cattermole Yes No

The verdict

This shows what a coup it was for Sunderland to convince Matete that his future should be on Wearside and all behind the deal deserve credit, particularly the owner going from Speakman’s comments.

There was plenty of excitement, understandably, about Defoe’s arrival but this could prove to be an excellent signing as well for the Black Cats.

Now, it’s down to the midfielder to show why he is so highly-rated as he looks to help Sunderland’s promotion push this season.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.