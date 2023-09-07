Highlights Speakman defends Sunderland's decision to sell Ross Stewart, citing the need to protect the club and maximise their potential without him.

Despite Stewart's importance, Sunderland finished sixth last season with him only available for 13 appearances, showing they can perform well without him.

The 5-0 win over Southampton demonstrates the team's strong attacking threat, and the sizable fee earned from Stewart's sale could benefit all parties involved.

Kristjaan Speakman has opened up on Sunderland’s decision to sell Ross Stewart.

The forward departed the Black Cats on transfer deadline day, signing for rivals Southampton just 24 hours before the team hammered Russell Martin’s side 5-0.

Stewart has been a talismanic figure for Sunderland, but fitness issues prevented him from featuring at all so far this season.

His last appearance came for the club in an FA Cup clash last January, with an Achilles injury keeping out on the sidelines since.

Stewart scored 10 goals from 13 appearances in the Championship last season, but was entering the final year of his current contract.

What has Kristjaan Speakman said about Ross Stewart’s future?

Speakman has explained the decision to cash-in on such an important part of Tony Mowbray’s first team squad.

The Sunderland sporting director feels that the club maximised their potential with Stewart and believes the team will be able to move on without him.

"It was a very complex matter because the player has performed to a very high level for our football club, and we feel privileged to have had him here,” said Speakman, via the club’s official YouTube channel.

"We were really proud of the progress he made here.

“People will have probably made a judgement on Ross Stewart joining when he came here.

“We have maximised his potential and he maximised his opportunity here.

"Sometimes that's the outcome, people will move on and have different opportunities.

"What we had to do is ensure we protect the club and what we tried to do with that situation is make the best possible offer to retain him, which was our number one priority, and I said that throughout all the communication internally and externally.

"But there also comes a moment when you have to make a difficult decision and once you've made that difficult decision - and it was probably a difficult decision for the player as well to move on - then we had to protect the football club and get the best deal, and I certainly feel we did that."

Sunderland have made a positive start to the new season, with Mowbray’s side sitting ninth in the Championship table.

That 5-0 win over Stewart’s new team has put a nice shine on their current record after a slow first couple of games back.

Seven points from games against Southampton, Coventry City and Rotherham United has brought the team into the top half of the standings.

Up next for Sunderland is a clash away to QPR on 16 September.

Were Sunderland right to cash-in on Ross Stewart?

Sunderland have proven that they can perform well without Stewart in the team given they finished sixth in the table last season despite him only being available for 13 appearances.

New additions were made in the summer to replace Stewart so it will be interesting to see what kind of impact they have once they are integrated into the team.

The 5-0 win over Southampton showed that there is still a great attacking threat in this team.

The club earned a sizable fee for the player, so it could prove a move that works out well for all parties involved.