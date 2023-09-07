Highlights Sunderland Director of Football Kristjaan Speakman says the club allowed Elliot Embleton to leave on loan this summer in order to get game time.

The midfielder has joined League One side Derby County on a season-long loan deal.

However, Sunderland could decide to reasses that deal in the January transfer window.

Sunderland allowed Elliot Embleton to join Derby County on-loan in the summer transfer window so that the midfielder could get regular game time.

That's according to the Black Cats' Director of Football, Kristjaan Speakman, who says that the deal will be reviewed in the January market.

How have things gone for Embleton so far?

Having come through Sunderland's academy, Embleton has previously spent time out on loan with the likes of Grimsby Town and Blackpool.

He has also made 92 first-team appearances in all competitions for the Black Cats, scoring 11 goals, including the opening goal of Sunderland's League One play-off final win over Wycombe back in 2022.

However, Embleton saw his 2022/23 campaign cut short at the midway point when he suffered ankle ligament damage in a 1-1 draw with Hull City, and hasn't played for Sunderland since.

As a result, it was confirmed on deadline day that Embleton has left Sunderland on a temporary basis, completing a season-long loan move to Derby.

Now it seems as though the Black Cats agreed to sanction that deal, in order to give the 24-year-old the chance to get back up to speed with regular playing time, though it seems an early return to the Stadium of Light has not been ruled out.

What has Speakman said about Embleton's loan?

While reflecting on Sunderland's summer transfer window as a whole in a video on the club's YouTube channel, Speakman touched on the exit of Embleton.

Discussing the midfielder's temporary move to Derby, the Black Cats director said: “For Elliot, it is purely a rehabilitation programme.

I think he needs to get some minutes on the grass, and whether or not we can provide them, we were not 100 per cent sure.

“When the window closes, you have to make a decision and hopefully we have made the right decision that he can go to Derby and we can reassess, have a look at him in January and decide what we will do going forward.”

Derby are currently 11th in the League One table, having taken nine points from six league matches so far this season.

Paul Warne's side are next in a week on Saturday when they host Portsmouth at Pride Park, a game in which Embleton is hopeful of making his debut for the Rams as he continues his recovery from injury.

For their part, Sunderland are currently ninth in the Championship table, with seven points from their opening five games of the league campaign.

Was loaning out Embleton the right decision from Sunderland?

It does seem to make sense for Sunderland to have allowed Embleton out on loan for this season.

The Black Cats are not short on midfield options, especially after signing Bradley Dack, Jobe Bellingham and Adil Aouchiche on permanent deals this summer.

That means they should have enough to cope with Embleton's absence, and that a loan move away could be the best chance for the 24-year-old to get the game time he needs to rebuild his match fitness after so long out through injury.

Sunderland also seem to have the insurance policy of being able to recall him in January for reason or another if neccessary, so this does look to have been a sensible piece of business from the Black Cats.