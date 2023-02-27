Sunderland figure emerges as contender for Oxford United vacancy

Sunderland under-21’s boss Graeme Murty is on Oxford United’s shortlist for a new manager as they seek a replacement for Karl Robinson, according to The Northern Echo.

The U’s parted company with Robinson on Sunday morning after nearly five years in charge, with a 3-0 home defeat against Bristol Rovers proving to be the final straw for the hierarchy at the Kassam Stadium.

United want to make a fairly swift permanent appointment and it has now emerged that Murty is on their list of candidates.

The 48-year-old spent most of his playing career with Reading, including featuring 51 times in the Premier League for the Royals, and following retirement he became a youth coach at Southampton initially and then Norwich City.

Murty became the development squad head coach of Scottish giants in Rangers back in 2016, but was named as the caretaker boss of the first-team at Ibrox in early 2017 following Mark Warburton’s sacking.

He took up the same role later that year after Pedro Caixinha departed before being handed the job until the end of the 2017-18 campaign, although he was removed from the role with just weeks remaining of that season, despite racking up a 62.07 per cent win rate.

Murty has been the under-21’s manager of the Black Cats since October 2022, with the club unlikely to stand in his way should Oxford make an official approach, according to reports.

The Verdict

With links now to Murty as well as Des Buckingham of Mumbai City, it appears that Oxford want a coach who is either young or has experience of developing younger players.

There are some good players coming through at the Kassam Stadium, with Gatlin O’Donkor and Tyler Goodrham two of those with bright futures, and Murty could be well-placed to handle those particular players due to his experiences at Rangers and Sunderland.

He had a good win record at Rangers, although you’d expect a manager of the Gers to win most of their matches with the level of competition north of the border, but Murty is a man of experience from his playing days and perhaps now deserves the chance to manage a club at senior level in England.

Oxford will be an attractive job though and there are probably many applicants wanting to take up the role, so the club’s hierarchy will more-than likely end up having a tough decision to be make.