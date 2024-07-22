Highlights Trai Hume stood out in a challenging season for Sunderland AFC with impressive Championship stats and a high valuation of £10 million.

Despite interest from larger teams like Galatasaray and Aston Villa, the 22-year-old's contract clause may deter potential transfers.

By remaining at Sunderland, Hume has the opportunity to further develop his game and potentially secure a larger transfer fee in the future.

In a challenging season for Sunderland AFC, few players managed to stand out. However, one notable exception was the Northern Irish international, Trai Hume.

The 22-year-old featured in all 46 Championship games for the Black Cats, as he managed to accumulate an average rating of 7.18.

This came about due to some brilliant underlying statistics that placed him as one of the best full-backs in the Championship last season.

Trai Hume's 23/24 Championship stats for Sunderland, as per FBRef Statistic Return per 90 minutes Percentile rank (compared to other Championship full-backs) Attempted tackles 3.36 99th Dribblers tackled 1.99 95th Successful tackles 2.15 93rd Interceptions 1.42 74th

However, all this promise has begun to attract larger teams and Galatasaray and Aston Villa are just two of a number of clubs that are showing a keenness to sign the defender. Reportedly, the Turkish champions fielded a £7 million offer for Hume, but this rumour has now been disposed of.

This summer will reveal whether Hume will move on, but recent news about a clause in his Sunderland contract will likely solidify his asking price.

Linfield clause in Hume's contract will worry Aston Villa

In 2022, Hume signed for Sunderland from his native outfit, Linfield FC. Originally it was only understood to be a fee of around £200,000, but recent reports have stated that any deal over £150,000 for the full-back will see his former club net 15% of his total fee.

This now explains Sunderland's valuation of Hume, which is supposedly £10 million. If he were to be sold for this price, then Linfield would net a hefty £1.5 million, which is a massive sum of money for a small Northern Irish club.

Meanwhile, for Villa and those interested, this news will come as a disappointment as this will likely see the Black Cats hierarchy stick firm to their valuation, in a bid to deter those concerned.

With a contract running until 2027, Sunderland are in a strong position to play hardball regarding Hume's future. Furthermore, if he delivers another stellar season, his valuation could increase even more, potentially allowing them to secure a larger transfer fee.

At 22-years-old, it seems almost certain that the full-back's chance in the top flight will arrive at some point, so he needn't rush into the Premier League at such a young age. Guaranteed first-team football is the most important matter currently and under Régis Le Bris, he could develop his game further.

Sunderland can develop Hume's attacking output

In terms of right-backs, he's something of a throwback as he doesn't operate with the same attacking levels as other positional compatriots. This positive should not see him disregard his attacking output though, and another season at Sunderland could see him improve on this section of his game.

If he joins Aston Villa, he will likely be gradually integrated into the squad, given that Ezri Konsa and Matty Cash both had impressive campaigns last year. Additionally, Unai Emery has the highly-rated 18-year-old Kosta Nedeljković as an option at right-back.

All this would suggest, that the best option currently is for Hume to remain at the Stadium of Light. Not only is he first-choice, but the Championship has proven to be a league that develops talent at an outstanding rate.

This £10 million valuation should be enough to deter those present, but if not, then Sunderland will still have netted £8.5 million, which will be a huge profit on the £200,000 that they paid just two years ago.