Sunderland favourite makes Nottingham Forest player claim following transfer update

Former Sunderland player Kevin Phillips believes that Nottingham Forest’s Jordan Gabriel would be a great addition for the Black Cats.

Lee Johnson is keen to strengthen his defensive options going into the new season and it had been reported that the right-back is a target as he seeks to provide Luke O’Nien with competition.

Whilst it won’t be straightforward for the Wearside outfit to do a deal, with rival interest in the 22-year-old, Phillips explained to Football Insider why Gabriel would be a smart capture.

“Trying to bring in that solid right-back would be good. I think you do definitely need cover in that position as we showed last year when we had a couple of injuries.

“A player with experience would be ideal so he could be a good signing for Sunderland if they can get it done.”

Gabriel does have winning experience in the third tier, as he featured in 29 games as Blackpool won promotion to the Championship last season, although he was on the bench for the play-off final win against Lincoln.

The verdict

It’s clear that Sunderland need a new right-back in and Gabriel would appear to be a good fit for the team.

Not only would he be available at a decent price, but he has proven himself at this level and more importantly, he has the potential to get even better considering he is still young.

So, as Phillips says, this would be a good signing and it will be one that the fans hope can get done.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.