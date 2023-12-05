Highlights Jermain Defoe jokingly suggests he is ready to become the next Sunderland manager.

Tony Mowbray has been sacked as Sunderland manager after a string of poor results.

Sunderland currently sits in ninth place in the Championship table, just three points away from the play-off places.

Jermain Defoe has jokingly thrown his hat into the ring as the potential next Sunderland manager.

The former striker spent two stints with the Black Cats, where he became a fan favourite for his performances in attack.

Defoe initially joined the club in 2015, where he scored 34 times from 87 appearances, helping keep the side in the Premier League under Sam Allardyce before suffering relegation with David Moyes in charge.

Defoe returned in 2022, making an extra seven appearances for the club before calling it a day on his lengthy playing career.

The former forward’s previous coaching experience comes from a stint as caretaker manager at Rangers in 2021 during his time there as a player.

What has Jermain Defoe said about being Sunderland manager?

Defoe has posted an image to social media with the suggestion that he is ready to take the reins of the first team squad.

This comes in the wake of the Black Cats confirming the departure of Tony Mowbray as manager on Monday evening.

“Old pic but ready for the job,” wrote Defoe, via Twitter.

No serious contenders have yet emerged as a potential candidate to replace Mowbray, who lasted around 15 months on the job at the Stadium of Light.

The 59-year-old was well liked by supporters, having guided the team to a top six finish in the club’s first campaign back in the Championship last year.

However, a run of form that saw Sunderland earn just one point from their first three games after the November international break proved enough for the Wearside outfit to change managers.

A 1-1 draw away to Millwall proved the final straw for the club’s hierarchy, who announced the decision to part ways with Mowbray on Monday night.

Mike Dodds has been placed in charge of the first team squad on a temporary basis until a permanent appointment is made.

Where are Sunderland in the Championship table?

Championship Table (As it stands December 4th) Team P GD Pts 9 Sunderland 19 7 27 10 Watford 19 5 27 11 Cardiff City 19 4 27 12 Middlesbrough 19 2 27 13 Norwich City 19 -2 26 14 Bristol City 19 -1 25 15 Birmingham City 19 -4 23 16 Plymouth Argyle 19 2 22

Sunderland are currently ninth in the Championship table, just three points adrift of the play-off places.

The club will be aiming for another top six finish this year as they look to fight for promotion to the Premier League.

A 3-2 aggregate loss to Luton Town in the play-off semi-finals last season consigned the Black Cats to another year in the second tier.

It remains to be seen who will be chosen as Mowbray’s successor, with Dodds likely to be in charge for this weekend’s clash at home to promotion rivals West Brom on 9 December.

Were Sunderland right to part ways with Tony Mowbray?

The decision to sack Mowbray is a very harsh one on the face of it.

However, it is clear that there was some strain in the relationship between the club’s hierarchy and the manager.

The likely difference in vision for the first team squad meant that a change was always likely at some point, and this recent run of form just made for a good excuse to pull the trigger.

Sunderland will likely look to appoint someone young, potentially from abroad, that will be more comfortable working under their current structure.

An emphasis on working with young players is also likely to be a key attribute sought from the next manager.