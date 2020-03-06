Sunderland favourite delivers verdict on upcoming television release

Former fan favourite Marco Gabbiadini has spoken out regarding the release of a second series of ‘Sunderland Til I Die’.

Netflix confirmed themselves on Twitter that the new series will hit UK and Ireland screens as the start of April. The series will take an in-depth look into Sunderland’s first season down in Sky Bet League One which ended with the heart-breaking loss in the play-off final to Charlton Athletic.

The first series of the show attracted a lot of attention on social media with it capturing the hearts of football fans across the country. It gave the average football fan a real insight into the day to day life at a professional football club, not something that the supporters get to see. The show showed the highs and lows as Sunderland were relegated into Sky Bet League One after just a year in the second tier.

Sunderland 'Til I Die season 2 arrives on April 1st. And no, we didn't do that on purpose. — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) March 4, 2020

Gabbiadini said he is anticipating the new season of the show. Speaking to the Sunderland AFC Podcast, he said: “I can’t decide if I’m looking forward to it or not. It’s that sort of car crash TV, but there were some great stories to the actual team.

“Some of it was enlightening, some was frustrating with some of the stuff going on at boardroom level. We’ve got new people in charge, so it’ll be interesting to see how they come across.

“It’ll be compelling viewing, I’m sure, for Sunderland fans and football fans.”

Sunderland had an up and down campaign last season with two trips to Wembley Stadium but left empty handed both times. A penalty shootout defeat to Portsmouth in the Checkatrade Trophy was followed by a stoppage time defeat to Charlton with Patrick Bauer netting in the 94th minute to send the Addicks to the Sky Bet Championship.

The Verdict

The 2018/2019 season was a kick in the teeth for Sunderland and their supporters. Following their relegation from the Sky Bet Championship it was widely believed that League One would just be a quick stop on their journey back to the dazzling lights of the Premier League. It will be fascinating as a fan of football to see exactly where it went wrong for the Black Cats in what can only be described as a disastrous campaign.

The first series of the show went into incredible detail with several key highlights not just from on the pitch but off it too, the Jack Rodwell situation really standing out from the first set of documentaries. What Gabbiadini says is right, although it might be a tough watch for Sunderland fans, who will want the memory of that play-off final erased from their minds, it will be so interesting to see how different the club is 12 months on from the previous series.

With the club aiming to be in a similar position as last year with a different outcome, it could get the supporters on side as Sunderland try to return to the Sky Bet Championship.