Sunderland may have suffered heartbreak earlier in the week when they were defeated by Luton Town in the Championship play-off semi-final, but they are already making moves to strengthen their squad ahead of the 2023-24 season.

They are set to lose a talented loanee in the form of Amad Diallo back to Manchester United, but their method of picking up talented young players on permanent deals will always continue with individuals such as Pierre Ekwah, Jewison Bennette and Jack Clarke amongst others arriving in the last 12 months.

And they are set to be joined by a name who has been talked about for a number of months and even a full year in the form of Birmingham City's Jobe Bellingham.

What is the latest on Sunderland's move for Jobe Bellingham?

The Black Cats' interest in Bellingham seemingly goes way past that now as respected reporter Fabrizio Romano has claimed that a deal is almost done to take the 17-year-old to the Stadium of Light.

Per Romano, Sunderland have agreed a fee of £3 million with their divisional rivals for the services of Bellingham, whose professional contract he started back in September expires in the summer of 2024.

And in the next week or so, Bellingham will undergo a medical with the Wearsiders to finalise his move, which would see him reunite with Kristjaan Speakman and Mike Dodds, who were a big part of the youth setup at Blues in the past and are close to the Bellingham family.

It's no surprise to see Sunderland winning the race for the teenager's services considering he was pictured at the club's stadium before the first leg of their play-off clash with Luton Town on Saturday, and they are now closing in on his services.

There had been plenty of interest from big clubs in European football for Bellingham's services, with Liverpool recently linked and there has been a long-held interest from Borussia Dortmund.

What are Sunderland fans saying about Jobe Bellingham's transfer to the club?

There are plenty of Sunderland fans who have been reacting to news of Bellingham's seemingly imminent arrival, and it's mostly all positive.

One fan though isn't sure on the deal as it may mean the club do not opt to try and sign PSG loanee Edouard Michut on a permanent deal, with a fixed fee included in the loan contract that he signed last summer.