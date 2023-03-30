Cast your mind back to January 2014, you're at Old Trafford and Phil Bardsley has bagged a potential winner for Sunderland in the 119th minute of the League Cup semi-final second leg - cue pandemonium in the away end.

That's what Black Cats fans are doing after footage emerged of Bardsley's late, late goal and the subsequent celebrations of the thousands of Wearsiders that had travelled to Manchester for the game.

Sunderland were, of course, still a Premier League club at the time and had arrived at Old Trafford with a 2-1 lead over Manchester United from the first leg courtesy of Ryan Giggs' own goal and Fabio Borini's penalty.

Jonny Evans' goal after 37 minutes pulled United back level on aggregate and took the game to extra time. When Bardsley's strike snuck past David De Gea in the 119th minute, the travelling Mackems thought they'd secured a famous victory - hence the wild celebrations in the away end.

Javier Hernandez would respond for the Red Devils two minutes later but Sunderland eventually won the tie on penalties to book their place at Wembley.

It remains a fond memory for Black Cats fans - as their response to the footage shows.

Some were at Old Trafford and have been reminiscing...

While others are waxing lyrical about the North East club's supporters...

Even former Love Island star Chris Hughes has weighed in...