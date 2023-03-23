Sunderland 19-year-old Abdoullah Ba scored for the France U20s in their 4-0 win over USA U20s yesterday, which has caught the attention of Black Cats fans.

The teenager joined the Championship club from French outfit AC Le Havre late in the summer transfer window and has made 25 appearances in his debut season at the Stadium of Light.

It took a little while for Ba to settle but, in part due to injuries in the squad, he has featured in 14 of their last 17 league games, which shows how highly Tony Mowbray rates him.

The midfielder was one of a host of recent signings made by Sunderland with the future in mind, signing a long-term deal, and his bright potential is recognised by France as well - as his inclusion in the U20s squad illustrates.

Both Ba and Edouard Michut, the PSG midfielder on loan with the Black Cats, featured in last night's 4-0 victory but the former caught the eye with his scorching opener. The 20-year-old fired in a powerful strike from outside the box to put France ahead on the eve of the half-hour.

It's fair to say that Sunderland supporters are impressed...