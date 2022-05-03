Sunderland fan pundit torn on duo’s Stadium of Light impact as he delivers 2021/22 verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Looking to break their third-tier curse, Sunderland will be hoping that the can finally strike luck within the League One play-offs.

The Black Cats have prevented a Championship return by losing out in the play-offs in two of the last three campaigns.

With Alex Neil in charge, and starting to see the necessary improvements, the Black Cats will feel like they have a strong opportunity to secure promotion back to the second-tier.

Whilst waiting for these play-offs fixtures to get underway, here, Sunderland fan pundit Jack Austwicke picks out who he believes has been the club’s signing of the season: “As for signing of the season, again, as previously mentioned, Alex Pritchard’s a brilliant shout for that because he’s just been outstanding when he’s played.

“But another man that you can’t really look past is of course Nathan Broadhead.

“He’s come in and I’m pretty sure he’s got 11 goals now, after a three-month injury as well, he’s done absolutely brilliantly.

“The fans love him, he’s scoring goals week in, week out now.

“Very bright, attacking, hungry striker, who I’d be delighted if we could sign on a permanent deal next season.”

The verdict

As Jack quite rightly points out, Pritchard has enjoyed a successful campaign and has been a consistent source of creativity for the Black Cats.

However, Broadhead’s rate of scoring goals, combined with the determination and ability he has shown to get back to his very best after injury, just about pips it.

Proving to be a level above League One at times, there is no doubting that questions will be asked by the Wearside club regarding his potential availability on a permanent contract.

This is likely to only be an option if the club are plying their trade in the higher division for the 2022/23 campaign.