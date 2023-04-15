Sunderland have benefitted from the loan market once again this season.

While on-loan Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt hasn't quite hit the heights that many hoped he would, Manchester United's Amad Diallo has been a revelation, and PSG loanee Edouard Michut looks like a bright talent.

Could Sunderland re-sign any loan players this summer?

The trio have all contributed to an impressive first season back in the Championship and it will be interesting to see whether the Black Cats are able to strike fresh deals for any of them this summer.

There is an option to buy in the loan deal that brought Michut to the Stadium of Light and Football League World's Sunderland fan pundit Jack Austwicke has suggested the club should prioritise securing the Frenchman's future.

Asked which loan player he'd like to see sign again in the summer, he said: "We haven't got as many loan players as we have in the past - with Joe Gelhardt, Amad Diallo, and Edouard Michut, who we have the option to buy, the three loan signings in the squad right now.

"The obvious answer and probably the best of them is Amad Diallo. I think he's going to do big, big things for Manchester United if not somewhere else in Europe. He's going to go right to the very top, he's such a talented player for his age.

"You could say the same thing about Edouard Michut and I think if you're talking realistically, we're never, ever going to sign Amad Diallo permanently. He could come back on loan but no chance would he come back on a permanent deal, it's almost impossible the price Man United would charge.

"Whereas with Michut that option is there. €2.5 million (£2.3m) that could rise to €5 million (£4.7m), we could easily do that.

"If we're talking realistically it would be Edouard Michut, who is also a good player to build for later on. He's already been a proper starter for us in central midfield whereas Amad Diallo, it feels like we've already got his eventual replacement in Isaac Lihadji.

"If we're talking sense, it would probably have to be Michut."