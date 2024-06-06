This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland have made the right decision with their asking price for Jobe Bellingham in the summer transfer window.

That's according to Football League World's Sunderland fan pundit, Jack Austwicke, who is confident that the midfielder will remain at The Stadium of Light for next season.

Bellingham only made the move to the Black Cats last season, when he joined from their then Championship rivals, Birmingham City for a reported £1.5million.

The 18-year-old enjoyed an impressive debut season, scoring seven goals in 47 appearances in all competitions, and is now already being linked with a number of Premier League clubs.

Jobe Bellingham 2023/24 Championship stats for Sunderland - from SofaScore Appearances 45 Goals 7 Shots perGame 1.2 Assists 1 Pass Success Rate 87% Tackles per Game 1.3 Balls Recovered per Game 3 Duel Success Rate 47%

In response to that, Sunderland appear to have placed an asking price on Bellingham, that could seemingly go down well among their fan base.

Sunderland fan pundit reacts to Jobe Bellingham valuation

It has been reported that Premier League side Tottenham have made contact about a potential deal for Bellingham.

Two other top-flight clubs, Crystal Palace and Brentford, have also been credited with an interest in the midfielder this summer.

In response to that, it is claimed that Sunderland will demand a fee of at least £20million for the signing of Bellingham during the upcoming transfer window.

The Black Cats are apparently desperate to keep Bellingham for the coming season, amid that interest from the top-flight of English football.

Now it seems that Austwicke is happy to see that his side are taking that stance, and believes it will be enough to keep the midfielder at the club beyond this summer.

He does however, admit that it has left him wondering about how much the club might want for another player who has been the subject of interest from elsewhere, in the form of Jack Clarke.

When asked by Football League World if he thinks £20million is a fair price for the club to demand or if they have overvalued him, the Sunderland fan said:

"I do think it's a fair price but I think it's one that says 'if we want £20million for Jobe Bellingham then what on Earth do we want for Jack Clarke who's right now, five times a player?!

"But I mean we've had one year of Jobe, he's got a lot of time ahead of him, and he's proven and shown a lot of class and top performances.

"Sometimes inconsistent but I think that's expected for a 18-year-old going into a tough league. I think he'd be silly to leave to be honest, and I'd be sad to see him go so early, I think he'd benefit from another season in the Championship.

"But it remains to be seen. I don't think we'll let him go. I think we'll be very strict to keep him and I think he'd be happy to stay for now."

It was reported last summer that Bellingham would sign a four-year contract with the Black Cats, which secures his future at the Stadium of Light until the end of the 2026/27 season.

Sunderland finished last season 16th in the Championship table, six points clear of the relegation zone.

They are still yet to name a permanent managerial replacement for Michael Beale, following his sacking back in February.

Black Cats are taking the right stance over Jobe Bellingham

It does feel as though this is a sensible approach for Sunderland to take over their asking price for Bellingham.

The 2023/24 campaign was certainly a promising start to life at The Stadium of Light for the midfielder, who at 18-years-old, still has plenty of time to improve with experience.

As a result, he does have the potential to become a valuable asset for the Black Cats, if he stays there another few years.

That of course, means they are going to want to get value for money if he does move on, and £20million would allow them to do that.

It would also ensure they have plenty of funds available to strengthen the rest of their squad while the window is open.

Bellingham's contract situation also means they are under no pressure to sell him this summer to avoid losing him for free.

They can therefore be confident about demanding a fee that others might deem to be a big one for someone in the midfielder's situation.

With all of that in mind, you can understand why those of a Sunderland persuasion might be pleased to see their club set out this sort of valuation for Bellingham.