Tony Mowbray has potentially left the door open for a possible Jack Clarke exit in the January transfer window.

The forward has been exceptional for Sunderland so far this season, but has attracted unwanted attention from elsewhere.

The Championship side turned down a bid in excess of £10 million for the 22-year-old during the summer transfer window.

It is possible the Clarets reignite that interest in the winter window, raising doubts over his long-term future at the Stadium of Light, which was further fuelled by the Sunderland boss’ comments last weekend.

“He is a wonderful talent,” said Mowbray, via the Mirror.

“We had bids for him, and we will have to see what the club’s thought patterns are in January.”

Should Sunderland cash in on Jack Clarke in January?

FLW’s Sunderland fan pundit Jack Austwicke wouldn’t be shocked if the club sold their star man in the winter window.

However, he believes it is vital to the team’s promotion push that Clarke remains with the Wearside outfit until the end of the campaign.

“It doesn’t come as a massive surprise I’ll be totally honest with you,” Austwicke told Football League World.

“When you’ve got a player performing that well at the age he is, in the league he is as well.

“It wouldn’t surprise me.

“I wouldn’t like to see him leave in January, I think it’d be a bit silly to let him go no matter what money we really got because he will be vital in our promotion push.

“I can’t see him staying past this season regardless, but as long as we can hold onto him past January I’m okay with that personally.”

Where are Sunderland in the Championship table?

Clarke has contributed nine goals and one assist from the club’s opening 14 games of the new campaign, standing out as their key goal scoring threat.

The winger scored nine in the league for the entirety of last year’s Championship campaign, already equalling what was already seen as an impressive tally.

Sunderland will be aiming for another top six finish, having come sixth in their first season back in the second tier last year.

Mowbray’s side is currently eighth in the table after a poor run of form, but the gap to the play-off places is still just one point.

Next up for Sunderland is a trip to face Swansea City on 4 November.

How much is Jack Clarke worth?

Considering Sunderland turned down a bid worth more than £10 million in the summer, he must now be worth close to double that given his current form.

He is the division’s top goalscorer, and is performing as well as anyone in the Championship.

The winger also has a contract until 2026, giving Sunderland a strong negotiating position as they have no need to sell.

If an offer worth £20 million does arrive in January, it will lead to a very interesting conundrum for the Championship side, but if he keeps up his current form then he will certainly still be worth that in the summer anyway.