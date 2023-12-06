Highlights Tony Mowbray was sacked as Sunderland manager following a run of three games without a win in the Championship.

Mowbray's departure was not entirely surprising, as many felt he was not a long-term fit for the club's model.

Despite their current form not being particularly terrible, the club decided to make a change and will now look to their new manager to lead them to a top six finish.

Tony Mowbray was sacked as Sunderland manager on Monday evening following a run of three games without a win.

The Black Cats have pulled the trigger on a managerial change just a few weeks away from the January transfer window opening in the new year.

Mowbray had led the team to a sixth place finish in his first season in charge at the Stadium of Light, but the Black Cats fell behind their promotion rivals in the last week amid a poor run of form.

Sunderland dropped out of the top six following their return from the November international break, with a 1-1 draw away to Millwall proving the final straw for Mowbray’s tenure at the Stadium of Light.

Mowbray exit "was coming"

FLW’s Sunderland fan pundit Jack Austwicke admitted that he was surprised by the timing but not so much by the decision.

He believes that Mowbray was never a good fit for the club’s model, which meant he was always going to struggle to succeed long-term with the Black Cats.

“To be totally honest, this has come as a bit of a surprise I think,” Austwicke told Football League World.

“It was 10 o’clock on a random Monday night and someone’s just decided to drop that on you.

“But, I think it was coming.

“Everyone knew Mowbray was never going to be a proper long-term coach here.

“You know the Sunderland model, young, often foreign, something like that.

“And Mowbray wasn’t that, you know what I mean, a 60-year-old from Middlesbrough.

“It was never a long-term thing, and eventually it was going to come to an end.

“I was shocked how soon it came because I think we were doing okay.

“We’ve had a bad last week and that’s about it really.

“I wouldn’t have done it so soon, and I trust them to get it right and replace him with the correct man.

“It was surprising it came so soon, the timing of it could be worrying.

“We’ve got West Brom and Leeds within the next week, which are two rock hard games, so it’s an interesting one.”

Sunderland league position

Championship Table (As it stands December 4th) Team P GD Pts 9 Sunderland 19 7 27 10 Watford 19 5 27 11 Cardiff City 19 4 27 12 Middlesbrough 19 2 27 13 Norwich City 19 -2 26 14 Bristol City 19 -1 25 15 Birmingham City 19 -4 23 16 Plymouth Argyle 19 2 22

Sunderland are ninth in the Championship table following their 1-1 draw with the Lions.

Mike Dodds will oversee the first team squad until a permanent successor is appointed.

His first game in charge comes this Saturday against promotion rivals West Brom in a 12.30pm kick-off.

There was no point persisting with Mowbray

The timing was certainly strange, all things considered, but it is clear that the club wanted to move on from Mowbray and there was no point in continuing once that conclusion was reached.

Their current form was not a particularly dismal run, and not something the team couldn’t overcome with Mowbray, but the club has decided to make a change regardless.

Behind the scenes, there are surely more reasons than just a poor couple of results for Mowbray’s departure.

The pressure will now be on his replacement to lead this young squad to a top six finish this season.