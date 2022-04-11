Sunderland fan pundit identifies who the Black Cats should try and avoid in the League One play-offs

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland are in a very strong position to seal a play-off finish after their huge 2-1 win at Oxford United on Saturday.

Alex Neil deserves a lot of credit for steadying the ship and placing the Black Cats commandingly inside the top six with five to play.

It looks as if third and fourth place has already been decided with two of Milton Keynes Dons, Rotherham United and Plymouth Argyle expected the occupy those spots with the other finishing second.

Therefore, the Black Cats will be desperate to kick on to a fifth placed finish to give themselves, theoretically, an easier play-off semi final matchup.

FLW’s Sunderland pundit Jack Austwicke is keen to avoid one team in the play-offs as the season reaches its conclusion…

Speaking to Football League World, Austwicke said: “Looking at the current situation at the top of the league, I think the likelihood is, if Sunderland do get in the play-offs, we will get sixth, which means we’ll play third place.

“The team I’d be most worried about is the team that finishes in third place, which I think is going to be either Rotherham or MK Dons.

“I’d put more money on MK Dons to finish third, I think Rotherham will just have enough to get up there.

Quiz: Did Sunderland sign these 26 players for a fee or a free?

1 of 26 James Vaughan Fee Free

“I definitely would not like to play them (MK Dons), they’re a good team, they beat us not too long ago at home.

“They’re a well-rounded, good, organised team and that’s exactly what we aren’t at the minute, so they’re probably the team I’d like to avoid.”