Sunderland fan pundit identifies three of the club’s unsung heroes this season

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland have one last hurdle to get over to book their spot in the top six as Alex Neil has arrested the slide that preceded his entrance into the dugout at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats need to win at relegation-threatened Morecambe on the final day in League One this Saturday, to confirm a top six finish after picking up an important 1-1 draw with Rotherham United on Tuesday evening.

There have been lots of positive signs this season with younger players integrated into the first team picture, however, FLW’s Sunderland fan pundit Jack Austwicke has selected three of the more experienced squad members as the club’s unsung heroes.

Speaking to Football League World, Austwicke said: “Our unsung hero, you could probably look at Carl Winchester for that category.

“But I think another outside shout for that could be Bailey Wright.

“He doesn’t seem to get the credit he deserves, but in my opinion he’s by far our best centre back.

“He controls the game and the backline very well, he dictates the rest of the defenders and gets them to push up.

“He’s defensively solid, he definitely is my favourite Sunderland centre back.

“Another shout for that (unsung hero) would be Corry Evans, who was not really liked by many fans at first, but as he’s started to come into the team and come off the bench, he’s started to control games and see them out for a few very important wins.

“Fans are only just now starting to see the better side of Corry Evans.”