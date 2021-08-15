Sunderland fan? Bored? Try get 100% on this 22 question quiz all about Black Cats transfer deals from over the years

After seeing Dennis Cirkin arrive from Tottenham Hotspur on a permanent deal earlier this week, Sunderland will be hoping to see more additions come through the door in the final fortnight of the transfer window.

Their promotion rivals, especially Ipswich Town, have recruited well during the summer and this has made the next couple of weeks crucial for the Black Cats if they want to ensure they’re competing for a promotion place throughout the 2021/22 campaign.

On the theme of transfers, we’re testing your knowledge on Sunderland-related deals over the last decade or so, from this summer’s signing of captain Corry Evans right back to the early 2010s.

There are 22 questions in this quiz – but do you think you can get 100%? There’s only one way to find out, so give it a go and see how you get on!

1 of 22 Corry Evans arrived at the Stadium of Light on a free transfer this summer. True or False? True False