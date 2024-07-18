Highlights Sunderland's initial offer for Alexandre Mendy was rejected by Caen, showing the Black Cats' need for striking reinforcements.

French media outlet Sporta Caen revealed that the second-tier club turned down two offers for Mendy, including one almost double the first offer.

Despite the rejection, Mendy could be a valuable short-term addition to the Sunderland team, providing much-needed experience and goalscoring prowess.

Sunderland’s first offer of under €1m for Caen striker Alexandre Mendy has been rejected by the French club.

After a disappointing campaign last time out, which saw the Black Cats finish 16th in the table, they are on the lookout for reinforcements in the market to help new boss Regis Le Bris.

Bringing in at least one number nine is sure to be a priority, and reports emerged in the week suggesting that Mendy was a target after his outstanding form in Ligue 2.

Caen reject Sunderland offer for Alexandre Mendy

However, in a fresh development, French media outlet Sporta Caen has revealed that the second tier outfit have turned down two offers for their star man.

The first was from Saudi Arabian club Al Riyadh, who offered in the region of €500,000, whilst a separate bid from the Black Cats, worth almost double that, was also turned down.

Mendy has a contract with Caen until the summer of 2026, so they are under no pressure to cash in this summer, even if potential buyers will hope that stance may change after they failed to win promotion back to the top-flight.

Alexandre Mendy could be just what Sunderland need

Generally, since Kyril Louis-Dreyfus bought Sunderland, the transfer strategy has been the same, as they target young players who can improve and develop at the Stadium of Light.

Even if there have been frustrating moments over the years, it’s an approach that has worked on the whole, with the Wearside outfit having kicked on under the current owner.

Yet, there’s no denying that mistakes were made last season, including with recruitment, and the interest in Mendy could be a sign that Sunderland are taking a more balanced view.

At 30, he is not a long-term answer, but he could fulfil the short-term needs that the team has. Mendy has been consistently prolific in the past few years, which includes scoring 22 goals in 37 games last season in the league.

Alexandre Mendy 2023/24 Ligue 2 record for Caen - stats from SofaScore Appearances 36 Goals 22 Shots per Game 2.7 Shots on Target per Game 1.3 Assists 1 Pass Success Rate 70% Dribble Success Rate 36% Duel Success Rate 53%

As well as that, he would bring physicality and a presence up top, something which the Sunderland team has lacked at times. So, he would be a very welcome addition, and he is someone that Le Bris will know well given his extensive knowledge of French football.

It remains to be seen whether they go back in with another bid, but, in truth, the €1m offer seemed on the low side for someone with Mendy’s experience and goalscoring record in recent years.

Sunderland’s summer transfer plans

As mentioned above, there is an understanding that experience is needed to help this group, with Irish international Alan Brown already through the door.

Clearly, a lot more business is required if Sunderland are to push for a play-off spot, and there will be an acceptance that a big sale may be required to allow that to happen.

The likes of Trai Hume, Dan Ballard and Jack Clarke are amongst those to be linked with a move away, and it will be very interesting to see what happens, as it could just take one transfer to trigger a lot of activity involving Sunderland.

Le Bris’ side start their Championship season at Cardiff City on August 10.