Highlights Mendy is a sought-after striker from SM Caen, with impressive stats in the French second-tier.

Sunderland and Al-Riyadh are competing for his signature, with the Black Cats already making a bid.

Given last season's goal-scoring struggles, signing Mendy could be a smart and exciting move for Sunderland.

Sunderland have joined the race to sign striker Alexandre Mendy from French side SM Caen in the summer transfer window.

That's according to a report from Foot Mercato, who say that the Black Cats are competing with Saudi side Al-Riyadh for the signing of the 30-year-old.

Mendy has spent the last four years of his career with Caen, having joined from Bordeaux back in the summer of 2020.

Last season, he scored 22 goals in 36 league games for the club as they finished sixth in the French second-tier, just a point adrift of the play-offs.

Alexandre Mendy 2023/24 Ligue 2 record for Caen - stats from SofaScore Appearances 36 Goals 22 Shots per Game 2.7 Shots on Target per Game 1.3 Assists 1 Pass Success Rate 70% Dribble Success Rate 36% Duel Success Rate 53%

Now though, it seems that the striker could be on the move this summer, with Sunderland one potential next destination.

Sunderland in transfer race for Caen striker Alexandre Mendy

According to this latest update, Mendy is set to leave Caen in the current transfer window.

The striker did not feature for his side in a recent friendly, and has been left out of a pre-season tour to Switzerland ahead of a likely move away.

It has previously been reported that Al-Riyadh have made two offers to try and sign the striker.

However, this latest report on the situation now states that Sunderland are also keen to sign Mendy, and have already made their first bid for the 30-year-old.

There are now said to be discussions ongoing between the two clubs, and it is suggested that it will ultimately be up to the player whether he move to the Stadium of Light, or Saudi Arabia.

Indeed, the report states that a decision on his future could even become clear in the next few days, so Sunderland may not have long to wait to find out if their efforts to do a deal are successful.

As things stand, there are two years remaining on Mendy's current contract with Caen, securing his future there until the end of the 2025/26 season.

That ensures the French side do at least have some scope to negotiate any offers that come in for the striker this summer.

Last season saw Sunderland finish 16th in the Championship table, six points clear of the relegation zone.

Mike Dodds saw out the season as interim manager, following the sacking of Michael Beale back in February.

The Black Cats have since appointed former Lorient boss Regis Le Bris as their new permanent manager.

So far this summer, Sunderland have made two first-team signings since the window opened.

Goalkeeper Simon Moore and midfielder Alan Browne have joined on permanent deals following the expiration of their contracts with Coventry City and Preston North End respectively.

Alexandre Mendy would be an exciting Sunderland signing

It does feel as though this would be a smart move for the Black Cats to make this summer, if they can get it done.

Goals from the centre-forward position were in short supply for Sunderland last season, and that is something they have to change in the coming campaign.

Mendy's record last season is encouraging in that respect, and at 30-years-old, he does bring some experience to that position that has also been lacking recently.

Considering that interest from Saudi Arabia, it would also be an eye-catching move if Sunderland were to swoop in and get a deal done here, given the money on offer in that part of world football.

With that in mind, the signing of Mendy does seem to be one that could be well worth pursuing for Sunderland in the coming days.