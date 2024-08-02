Highlights Sunderland players are using pre-season to impress and maintain fitness for the upcoming season.

Jack Clarke's standout performances hint at his pivotal role for the Black Cats amid potential Premier League interest.

Ipswich and Southampton are circling Clarke, showcasing his value after an impressive season with Sunderland.

With Sunderland's pre-season reaching its finale, players will be using their final games as an opportunity to impress and prove their fitness for the forthcoming season.

While some players are hoping to pave their way into their manager's plans, others are using it as a reminder of their talents.

Step forward Jack Clarke, who is reminding Sunderland fans, his new manager and his suitors just how much the Black Cats rely on his abilities.

Pre-season a reminder of Jack Clarke's talents

Sunderland's pre-season is nearing completion, with the Black Cats scheduled for one more match against Marseille, which will prove a telling test of Regis Le Bris' side.

The Black Cats recently completed their tour of Spain where they came up against Premier League side, Nottingham Forest, and since returning have faced Blackpool and Bradford City.

Regis Le Bris has used pre-season as an opportunity to rotate his squad as much as possible, as he aims to make crunch decisions on his squad before the Wearsiders' first competitive fixture against Cardiff City.

One headline to come out of the Wearsiders' pre-season has been the finishing of Clarke, who has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League.

Without being at his brilliant best, the winger has shown signs of his intelligent wing play, bringing back memories from last season. Clarke knows how to find his way into dangerous positions and his ability to hit the back of the net is a rare trait.

Albeit pre-season, Clarke has contributed three goals in as many starts for the Black Cats - more than any other Sunderland player. Fans will be intrigued to see how Clarke stands up to Roberto De Zerbi's Marseille, who finished eighth in Ligue 1 last season.

Clarke's performances suggest that the winger is primed to continue his imperious form from last season, which saw the 23-year-old score a career-high 15 goals.

Jack Clarke's league statistics while at Sunderland - per Transfermarkt Season Division Appearances Goals Assists 2021/22 League 1 20 1 4 2022/23 Championship 45 9 12 2023/24 Championship 42 15 4

Ipswich and Southampton primed to pounce

Bearing in mind Clarke's exploits last season, it is no wonder that the winger has several suitors this summer. The fact that Sunderland could not agree a new deal with the 23-year-old only adds fuel to the fire.

A few weeks ago, inews exclusively revealed that Ipswich Town were set to bid £18 million for the Englishman's services. The Northern Echo have reported that Sunderland want a figure of at least £25 million, considering he has two years remaining on his current deal. However, there has been no update since the Tractor Boys' bid, which Black Cats fans will be thankful for.

Having missed out on Jaden Philogene, Clarke has emerged as Kieran McKenna's preferred target on the left-wing. The Tractor Boys did sign right-winger, Omari Hutchinson, from Chelsea for an initial fee of £18 million plus add-ons, as reported by Sky Sports. However, having already spent an estimated £72.99 million, Clarke's price tag could be enough to deter Ipswich.

As for Southampton, they have held a long-standing interest in Clarke. Their interest dates back to earlier this year, when it was revealed that Sunderland and the winger had reached an impasse over a fresh deal. However, it is not believed that Saints have cemented their interest with a formal approach.

Some good news for Sunderland fans is that Southampton have now signed left-winger, Ben Brereton Diaz, from Villarreal; Saints are also readying a bid for Norwich City's Abu Kamara, as revealed by Football Insider. The news of these deals could signal the end of Southampton's pursuit of the Black Cats' prized asset.

Sunderland fans will be wishing for the constant stream of news regarding Clarke's future to disappear, but that would be wishful thinking. If the winger gets up and running early in the Championship, then the Wearsiders will face an even more difficult battle to keep him.

Whether Clarke can transfer his Championship form to the Premier League remains to be seen. When Sunderland were defeated in the FA Cup by bitter North East rivals, Newcastle United, the winger looked lightweight and struggled against the Magpies' strong back line.

One thing that is for certain, is that Clarke is one of the Championship's finest talents, and he is surely deserving of a shot at the big time. Black Cats fans will be hoping that opportunity will come with a promoted Sunderland next year.

With just over a week to go until the start of the Championship season, Clarke is still a Sunderland player. However, it remains to be seen whether the Englishman will remain at the Stadium of Light past August.

One thing is for sure, if his pre-season exploits are anything to go by, then Clarke is set for another stellar season.

The question is, will it be in the Championship or the Premier League?