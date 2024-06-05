Highlights Panathinaikos are also interested in Pascal Jansen for their manager role, rivallingSunderland.

Sunderland must act quickly to secure Jansen, as Panathinaikos could offer top-flight and European football next season.

Pressure is on the Black Cats to appoint a manager and plan for next season, missing out on Jansen would be a setback.

Sunderland look as though they could face competition in their potential attempts to appoint Pascal Jansen as their new manager.

That's after a report from Greek outlet Sportime claimed that Panathinaikos are also considering a move for the 51-year-old.

Sunderland have been without a permanent manager since the sacking of Michael Beale back in February after just two months in charge.

Mike Dodds has taken over affairs on an interim basis since then, and a number of names have been linked with a move to the Stadium of Light, without an appointment materialising.

Now, it seems as though there may be some uncertainty as to whether Jansen will be the man to take over at Sunderland either, judging by these new revelations.

Pascal Jansen could be in demand this summer

According to reports from The Northern Echo, the Black Cats have shown an interest in a move to appoint Jansen as their new boss, and have already made contact with him.

Meanwhile, journalist Alan Nixon has stated that the 51-year-old is of "serious interest" to the Championship club.

However, the latest updates from Greece have claimed that Panathinaikos could also be in the race for Jansen this summer.

The Greek giants are also looking for a new manager, and have apparently identified Maurizio Sarri - who left Lazio earlier this year - as their first choice target.

It is though, claimed that if they cannot secure the services of the Italian, Jansen is under consideration by Panathinaikos as a potential "plan B" option.

This season, Panathinaikos finished fourth in the Greek top-flight and won the Greek Cup, meaning they are set to compete in Europa League qualifying in the coming campaign.

Sunderland meanwhile, finished the season 16th in the Championship table, six points clear of the relegation zone.

For his part, Jansen has been out of work since leaving Dutch top-flight side AZ Alkmaar back in the January.

He departed that role despite the club being sat fourth in the Eredivisie standings at the time of his departure.

Panathinaikos Pascal Jansen interest a concern for Sunderland

It is hard not to feel as though those working around the Stadium of Light will be concerned in this interest from elsewhere in Jansen.

With it now nearly four months since Beale's exit, pressure is rapidly building on the Black Cats to find a replacement.

Not only do they need to show they can get such business done, but they need to bring in a manager then they can start to get to work on the playing squad for next season.

Given their seemingly considerable interest in Jansen, Sunderland are not going to want to miss out on another potentially strong target to take charge of the club.

Related Sunderland hold "serious interest" in Pascal Jansen to become new manager Pascal Jansen is of serious interest to Sunderland for their managerial vacancy after holding talks with Norwich City earlier in the summer.

But given Panathinaikos can, unlike the Black Cats, offer him both top-flight and European football for next season, it could be difficult to beat them to him, if the Greek giants make a move for Jansen.

That would be yet another setback that Sunderland can seemingly ill afford in their search for a new manager.

You wonder therefore, whether this could tempt to move quickly to try and convince Jansen to join them, before another club make a move for his services.