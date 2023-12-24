Highlights Ellis Taylor's future at Sunderland looks uncertain as his contract expires at the end of the season and he has struggled to impress in the first team.

The midfielder had a disappointing loan spell at Hartlepool United last season, making only a few appearances and failing to make an impact.

With limited opportunities at Sunderland, Taylor may need to seek a January transfer to another club in order to gain more playing time and kick-start his career in professional football.

While Sunderland are performing well in the Championship and challenging for promotion this season, things are looking less positive for Ellis Taylor.

Coming through the academy at Sunderland, playing at the Stadium of Light seems like a dream-come-true for the young star, but that has not been the case for him so far this season.

With his contract expiring at the end of the season and the midfielder not featuring enough in the first team to impress and earn himself a new deal, it seems more and more likely that Taylor will find himself at a new club in January away from Sunderland.

The club may decide to cash in on Taylor in January, rather than losing him on a free transfer in the summer, as his contract is set to run out at the end of the season.

The midfielder, who can also play at left back, has found opportunities limited at Sunderland, making just one appearance for the first team this season in the EFL Cup.

Ellis Taylor struggled on loan last season at Hartlepool United

This was after a disappointing loan spell last season, where he ran out just four times for Hartlepool United on loan in League Two, starting only one match in the EFL despite being seen as an exciting signing at Victoria Park.

Taylor joined Hartlepool on a season-long loan from Sunderland in July 2022, but failed to impress in his season at the club that saw Pools relegated from the EFL in their entirety.

The creative midfielder was seen as an exciting talent, but struggled to find game time under manager Tony Mowbray, with players like Alex Pritchard and Abdoullah Ba ahead of him in the pecking order.

Ellis Taylor's appearance statistics - Transfermarkt 2022/23 2023/24 Minutes 264 45 Starts 4 1

This season was supposed to be make-or-break for the 20-year-old, who signed a three-year deal with the Black Cats in 2021. His contract will be up in the summer of 2024, and with no signs of a renewal on the horizon, he could be looking for a move away in January to kick-start his career in professional football.

Despite being highly thought of in the Sunderland camp, Taylor hasn't featured at all in the Championship for Sunderland this season under either of the club's managers.

He did appear on the bench numerous times under Mowbray this season, but failed to get onto the pitch at all in the league.

Taylor will need to a January transfer away from Sunderland to get game time

After Tony Mowbray's sacking earlier this month, Taylor would have been hoping that new boss Michael Beale would give him a chance in the first team.

However, with players like Alex Pritchard and Patrick Roberts occupying the attacking roles in the team, appearances look like they are going to be equally limited under Beale.

With so much competition in a team that is battling for promotion into the Premier League, Taylor's future looks to lead away from Sunderland, and will likely see him dropping down the leagues in the EFL to secure a starting spot in the future.

Taylor has been in good form for the Sunderland u21 side, adding goals and assists to his game to help his side sit mid-table in the Premier League 2 Division 1. While this form could convince some EFL clubs to take a chance on the young winger, there have been no concrete links about where he might go once his contract expires at the end of the season.