Sunderland face transfer fight as fresh interest arrives for Sheffield United player

Doncaster Rovers and Burton Albion have joined the race to sign Daniel Jebbison on loan from Sheffield United, according to Alan Nixon.

Jebbison burst onto the first-team scene at Sheffield United towards the end of last season, making four appearances in the Premier League.

The Canadian-born international became the youngest ever player to score on his full Premier League debut, too, scoring the winner in a 1-0 victory over Everton at Goodison Park.

With the new season fast approaching, though, a loan move away from Bramall Lane looks to be in the offing for the young striker.

Quiz: What was the score the last time Sheffield United played at each of these 24 stadiums?

1 of 24 What scoreline did Sheffield United record the last time they played a competitive game at Bramall Lane? 1-0 win 2-0 win 3-0 win 4-0 win

Sunderland’s interest in the striker has recently been reported, after he was present on Wearside to watch their pre-season friendly against Hull City.

But now, according to Alan Nixon, League One rivals Doncaster and Burton have registered an interest in signing Jebbison on loan for the season.

Jebbison will weigh up his options carefully, as he looks to earn regular game time in 2021/22 and build on a rewarding 2020/21 campaign.

The Verdict

It’s a no-brainer to allow Jebbison to depart on loan.

He’s behind the likes of David McGoldrick, Lys Mousset, Oli McBurnie, Billy Sharp and Oliver Burke in the pecking order at Bramall Lane, and at 18, he needs to be playing regularly.

Sunderland are a huge club for League One, but sometimes the pressure can get too much for a player and it’s unknown whether he’d cope with that.

I liked the look of Burton towards the end of last season, and their style of play would suit him.