Highlights Sunderland's recent defeat to Leicester City marks their third consecutive loss in the Championship, leaving them in 10th place.

Last season, at the same point, Sunderland was in the same position in the league table, finishing the season strong but ultimately falling short in the playoffs.

The decision to reject the chance to sign Amad Diallo this summer may have been sensible, considering his injury and uncertainties surrounding his return. Sunderland can potentially sign him in January instead.

Defeat to Leicester City on Tuesday night marked Sunderland's third consecutive defeat in the Championship, leaving them 10th in the standings.

The Black Cats have been a completely mixed bag so far this season, with six wins to their name, as well as six losses, with a drawn thrown in for good measure.

Interestingly, the club were sitting in a broadly familiar position this time last season.

Indeed, having played 13 league matches, the Black Cats were actually one place off in the table last season, sitting in 11th.

Championship Table (As it stands October 26th) Team P GD Pts 9 Middlesbrough 13 1 20 10 Sunderland 13 6 19 11 Blackburn Rovers 13 -2 19 12 Birmingham City 13 1 18 13 Bristol City 13 1 18 14 Norwich City 13 0 17 15 Watford 13 0 16 16 Millwall 13 -3 16

We all know what they went on to do after that as well, reaching the Championship play-offs after a brilliant ending to the season before ultimately coming up short in the play-offs.

Did Sunderland strengthen in the transfer market this summer?

Seemingly determined to go again, Sunderland were very active in the transfer market this summer.

Indeed, as you can see from the table below, there were 11 new faces arriving at the club on a permanent basis throughout the window.

Sunderland - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Nazariy Rusyn Zorya Lugansk Permanent Jenson Seelt PSV Permanent Jobe Bellingham Birmingham City Permanent Eliezer Mayenda FC Sochaux Permanent Luis Semedo Benfica B Permanent Nectarios Triantis Central Coast Permanent Bradley Dack Blackburn Rovers Permanent Timothee Pembele PSG Permanent Adil Aouchiche FC Lorient Permanent Nathan Bishop Man United Permanent Mason Bustow Chelsea Loan

Interestingly, though, one name not on the list is who we are here to talk about today.

Sunderland rejected the chance to sign Amad Diallo

That is Manchester United star Amad Diallo, the young attacking player who excelled on loan with Sunderland last season.

According to Sports Illustrated, Sunderland turned down the chance to re-sign Diallo this summer because he was injured at the time.

Indeed, the article claims that whilst Diallo, Tony Mowbray and Manchester United were happy for him to do his rehab at Sunderland before a potential late October/early November return to action, Sunderland wanted to wait until the player had fully recovered.

They made this decision with the view to once again making a loan deal for Diallo in January.

Did Sunderland make the right call with Amad Diallo?

Now, given that it seemed very unlikely that Diallo would return to the Championship this season, that was a very risky call to make.

However, there is certainly an argument to make that it was a sensible one.

First and foremost, there are no guarantees as to when Amad Diallo will actually return. We are in late October now, and summer predictions already thought he would be back and ready to play by now.

The reality, though, is that just days ago, he posted on Instagram that he is only just allowed to kick a ball again.

Along with being unsure when he would be back, then, Sunderland would also be contributing financially to Diallo's wages, which, if he doesn't return until close to January, would have essentially been throwing money down the drain until he was ready to return. Championship clubs in this climate can ill afford to do that.

Last but not least, it could also be argued that having made 11 signings this summer, and with young players on the books from previous transfer windows, Sunderland have enough options in their squad to play out wide in attack.

You can't fault the Sunderland hierarchy for wondering why they could not use some of the players they have invested in for a few months until January before then picking up Diallo.

Jewison Bennette was one name you thought might step up, for example, although things have not quite panned out that way.

Weekly wages: Sunderland AFC's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

So, then, given the reasons outlined above, Sunderland made, whilst potentially unpopular, a sensible call on Amad Diallo this summer.

Whilst it is a big risk, as other clubs in higher divisions could come swooping in for Diallo in January, you cannot fault the club for not wanting to take the financial and time risk, especially when they think they can just sign him in January once he can contribute anyway.

Ultimately, that will be the defining moment for this judgement, we feel. If Sunderland re-sign him, it will be as if none of this ever happened. However, if the club lose out on him, especially to another Championship side, Sunderland supporters will not forget this decision in a hurry.