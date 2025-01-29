As the transfer window continues to tick down, Sunderland are facing emerging competition from Leicester City and Marseille in the race to sign Ajax striker Chuba Akpom.

According to journalist Mike Verweij of De Telegraaf, the Premier League and Ligue 1 outfits are interesting in swooping in for the 29-year-old, as the Black Cats currently struggle to get a deal over the line before the February 3 deadline.

There is hope of a busy end to the window for Regis Le Bris at the Stadium of Light, with the clubs only arrival coming in Enzo Le Fee from Roma.

Despite that being a high-profile signing in the second tier, Sunderland are in need of fresh legs to deal with the hectic second half of the Championship season after a disappointing 2-2 draw with relegation-threatened Plymouth Argyle last weekend.

Further quality and depth is needed for Sunderland to maintain their play-off ambitions and have a chance of returning to the Premier League, and the club will be hoping to secure an extra goalscorer in Akpom, but have fresh challengers in the hunt.

Sunderland-linked Chuba Akpom targeted by Leicester City and Marseille

As per journalist Mike Verweij, Leicester City and Marseille are keen on exploring a late deal for Chuba Akpom, as talks with Sunderland continue to drag on.

In the report, it states the frontman is one of several Ajax players who could leave before the end of the window, with Akpom potentially making a move back to the Championship just a year and a half after leaving Middlesbrough.

But while Sunderland have been linked with a move, the Black Cats may be pushed out of the race, with Leicester and Marseille possessing more pulling power by occupying spots in two top European divisions.

It also raises concerns given reports in the Netherlands have stated Akpom isn’t interested on a switch to Wearside.

While Sunderland are a club showing ambition to return to the Premier League, Akpom may be keener on rediscovering his goalscoring talents at higher levels than the Championship immediately, casting doubt over whether a move to the Stadium of Light will materialise.

Sunderland must act fast in Chuba Akpom deal if they are to land marquee signing

Scoring just three times from 16 Eredivisie appearances this term, it hasn’t quite gone according to plan for Chuba Akpom in the Netherlands so far, despite finding the back of the net 11 times in 25 league outings in 2023-24.

However, we know from time spent at the Riverside Stadium that Akpom can provide a consistent number of goals at this level, netting 28 times from 38 appearances in the 2022/23 season.

Chuba Akpom's career stats by club as of 29th January Years Club Appearances Goals Assists 2012-2018 Arsenal 12 0 0 2014 Brentford (loan) 4 0 0 2014 Coventry City (loan) 6 0 0 2015 Nottingham Forest (loan) 7 0 0 2015-2016 Hull City (loan) 41 7 1 2017 Brighton and Hove Albion (loan) 10 0 0 2018 St. Truiden (loan) 16 6 1 2018-2020 PAOK Thessaloniki 79 18 7 2020-2023 Middlesbrough 82 34 4 2021-2022 PAOK Thessaloniki (loan) 52 11 2 2023- Ajax 67 23 4

With such an excellent track record in the Championship, Sunderland must make progress in a move for Akpom and convince him to join the project at the Stadium of Light, with such regular goalscoring certain to cement a top six place along with placing Sunderland in the automatic promotion race come May.

This transfer decision could be crucial to which division Sunderland play their football in next term, with the addition of a recognised goalscorer likely to strike fear into the rest of the teams in the second tier.