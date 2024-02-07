Sunderland starlet Chris Rigg is attracting the attention of major clubs throughout English football, including Chelsea, Premier League champions Man City, Man United and Liverpool.

According to the Sunderland Echo, the 16-year-old is also being monitored by German giants Bayern Munich.

The teenager made his first team debut at just 15, with Tony Mowbray handing him his first senior appearance.

It is believed that Mowbray is also keen to bring the youngster to St. Andrew’s, with Birmingham City’s American owners seeing him as a signing that could match their long-term ambition for the club.

Rigg has made seven appearances in the Championship so far this season, all of which have come from the bench.

Chris Rigg transfer latest

Rigg initially signed a two-year scholarship deal with the Black Cats last summer.

This was despite attracting serious interest from Manchester United, with the club seeing this as a big seal of approval for their pathway to the first team for young players.

Rigg isn’t permitted to sign a professional contract with a team just yet due to his age, but could still be sold to another club.

If he were to walk away from Sunderland at the end of his scholarship deal then the Championship side will be entitled to a fee determined by a tribunal.

Given the level of interest in his services, the Wearside outfit will be wary of potentially losing him over the next year.

Once Rigg turns 17 this summer, he will be able to sign terms on a professional contract with any club he chooses, although Sunderland will be compensated should that happens.

Chris Rigg’s Sunderland future

The midfielder has verbally agreed terms with Sunderland, but has not been able to put pen to paper.

And until he signs on the dotted line, the second tier team will be anxious over the player’s future.

It is believed that offering Rigg greater playing time could sway him towards committing his future to the club, but nothing is set in stone just yet in regards to his future.

Sunderland's Championship position

Sunderland are chasing promotion to the Premier League this year, as they hope to go one step further than last year’s play-off disappointment.

Michael Beale has been appointed with the task of earning another top six finish following Mowbray’s dismissal in December.

The Black Cats are currently eighth in the table, one point adrift of the play-off places.

Sunderland have also played a game more than their top six rivals Coventry City and West Brom, who both occupy a position inside the play-offs.

Next up for Beale’s team is a home game against Plymouth Argyle on February 10.

Sunderland will want to tie down Chris Rigg ASAP

Rigg has clearly got serious potential, as not many 16-year-old's gets to make seven appearances at Championship level.

More appearances are likely to come before he turns 17 too, which is an impressive amount of experience to gain at this age.

Regular senior playing time will be persuasive in getting Rigg to agree to professional terms, as any of these big clubs will likely utilise him in their youth setup first before moving him to the first team squad.

The fact that Sunderland have a verbal agreement in place is encouraging, as it would be a real coup to tie him down to a long-term deal, but it means little unless Rigg puts pen-to-paper.