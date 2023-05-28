Sunderland will face competition from teams in the Netherlands if they want to strike another loan deal for Manchester United's Amad Diallo this summer, according to Alan Nixon.

The Ivorian was a superb asset for the Black Cats during his time at the Stadium of Light and played a key part in guiding them to the top six, with his presence and threat helping to compensate for Tony Mowbray's side's lack of options up top.

Along with the likes of Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts, Diallo was forced to drag the Wearside outfit into the promotion mix without Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms, with the former sustaining a severe injury and the latter being recalled by Everton during the January transfer window.

Without winning promotion, it looked as though a return for Diallo would be off the cards with interest from other teams in mind, but his stance could help the Black Cats to come out on top.

What is Amad Diallo's stance on a return to Sunderland?

Journalist Nixon believes Diallo would be open to a return to the Stadium of Light if Mowbray remains at the helm.

There had been rumours about his future with other managers being linked with the top job on Wearside but as things stand, it looks as though the 59-year-old will be guiding the club into the 2023/24 campaign with his contract not running out this summer.

The Man United player reportedly enjoyed plying his trade under Mowbray and that comes as no surprise considering the success he enjoyed at the SoL, recording 14 goals and four assists in 42 competitive appearances during the 2022/23 campaign.

Is Amad Diallo's stance justified?

100%.

It would be scandalous if the Black Cats decided to get rid of Mowbray now and he should probably refuse to head back there if he does depart.

It may seem unfair to Sunderland's supporters because they aren't the ones making the key decisions at the club, but it would be totally uncalled for if he's replaced this summer considering the miracles he has worked with a limited number of defenders and forwards at his disposal.

As well as this, Diallo already knows Mowbray inside out and will know that he will get a decent amount of game time under his belt for as long as the 59-year-old is in charge.

If the Black Cats' boss does leave, Diallo will need to weigh up other options because it would be difficult to see him starting regularly for Man United.

But if the Wearside club are interested in taking him back and Mowbray remains in place, he should seriously consider a return to his former loan club.