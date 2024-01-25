Highlights Sunderland face competition from Metz to sign former player Yann M'Vila, who is currently a free agent.

M'Vila has expressed his willingness to return to Sunderland, the only club he would drop down a division to play for.

Sunderland, currently 10th in the Championship, could benefit from M'Vila's experience and provide depth to compete for promotion.

Sunderland face competition in the race to sign former player Yann M’Vila.

According to L’Equipe, the 33-year-old is attracting interest from French side Metz.

M’Vila is currently a free agent following his departure from Olympiacos at the end of the previous campaign.

The midfielder spent a season on loan at the Stadium of Light during the club’s time in the Premier League, helping the team earn a 17th place finish in 2016.

Since departing the Wearside outfit, M’Vila has gone on to play for Saint Etienne and Olympiacos.

Sunderland’s Yann M’Vila competition

It was reported earlier this month that Sunderland are interested in bringing M’Vila back to the club for the remainder of the campaign.

The Frenchman was a fan favourite during his time on loan with the club, and would likely be welcomed back by the supporters if he signed for Michael Beale’s side.

Sunderland are chasing promotion to the Premier League this year, and could seek to add his experience to an otherwise quite young squad.

However, they face competition from Metz, who currently sit 15th in the Ligue 1 table.

M’Vila is a free agent, meaning the 1 February transfer deadline for the winter market is not going to determine a timeframe for when this deal must be done.

Free agents can be registered after the window, giving both clubs a chance to negotiate beyond January.

M’Vila has revealed that a return to Sunderland is something he would consider, claiming it is the only club he would be willing to drop into a lower division to play for.

That does open the door for a return to the Stadium of Light, but it remains to be seen whether the Championship will make a concrete offer to the former France international.

Metz may also prove the more alluring proposition, given they are competing in the top flight of French football.

Sunderland league position

Sunderland are currently 10th in the Championship table, three points adrift of the play-off places.

The Black Cats have lost their last two league games, which has piled the pressure on new head coach Beale.

Supporters will want to see a turnaround soon, as the club aims to fight for a top six finish once again.

Clubs have until 1 February to complete any transfer agreements, with Sunderland likely looking to sign someone to bolster their attacking options.

Next up for Beale’s team is a home game against Stoke City on 27 January.

M’Vila return would be promising

M’Vila is likely not the player he once was, now that he is in the final years of his career.

However, his wealth of experience could be a very useful asset to have in the dressing room.

The 33-year-old would also provide the extra cover to give Beale the depth he needs to help compete for promotion.

This shouldn’t be as big of a priority as signing a new striker, with Kieffer Moore linked to the club, but he could prove a smart short-term addition to the squad.