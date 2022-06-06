Sunderland face competition for 24-year-old this summer amid Wigan Athletic interest

Sunderland had Nathan Broadhead on loan this season from Everton and the player did well making 27 appearances and scoring 13 goals.

His contributions throughout the season made him a key part of the side that achieved promotion to the Championship via the play-offs.

As a result, it’s no shock that the Black Cats are keen to regain the services of the player again this season.

However, fellow promotion side Wigan Athletic are set to offer some competition for the 24-year-old according to Liverpool World.

Wigan beat Sunderland to automatic promotion this season as they finished top of League One and were promoted as champions and similarly to the Black Cats, they will be approaching next season with a view to solidify a spot in the higher league rather than running the risk of coming straight back down.

His season was hampered somewhat by injuries which is said to be something worrying Latics boss Leam Richardson.

However, his talent has been clear and with it looking unlikely he would have a spot in the Toffees first team next season, a move to the Championship would make sense.

Broadhead will feel more settled at Sunderland but it will be interesting to see which club are able to recruit him this season.

The Verdict:

If Broadhead is able to stay fit and injury free next season, this would be a great signing for either club especially as they face life in the Championship.

The forward has shown he has a knack for scoring goals which is something both sides will be wanting to look for in the higher level.

Broadhead may be tempted to stick with his future at Sunderland, a club he has come to know well. However, Wigan would provide him with a new opportunity too.

It’s no surprise both sides are interested in the player and whoever acquires him, will have a good player on their hands for the season.