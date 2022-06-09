Sunderland face battle to keep hold of first-team regular as rival Championship interest emerges

Sunderland’s Lynden Gooch is attracting serious interest from Swansea City as he approaches the final few weeks of his contract.

The American winger has been with the Black Cats for the past decade and whilst he has divided opinion among the support on occasions, he was a regular last season, making 41 appearances, as they won promotion back to the Championship.

However, with his deal expiring, there are doubts about his future, even though Sunderland want to keep the player at the Stadium of Light.

That’s because Wales Online have revealed that the Swans are seriously offering the player a contract when his deal runs out, with the report also stating that Gooch is very much open to the idea of joining Russell Martin’s side.

AS well as that, Preston North End have been credited with an interest in the 26-year-old, who can operate down both flanks.

Ultimately, the decision is going to entirely rest on Gooch, as he is free to move wherever he wants when his contract expires later this month.

The verdict

This was always going to be the risk that Sunderland took because Gooch is a good player who can play various positions, so interest in him was inevitable.

In fairness to the Wearside outfit, promotion may have changed whether they wanted, or could, keep Gooch, so there’s not much they could’ve done but wait until the end of the season.

Now, it appears Gooch will have a few offers on the table and he will have to make the choice on where he wants to be playing his football for the next few years.

