Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the future of Jobe Bellingham at Sunderland.

The youngster has enjoyed a positive debut campaign at the Stadium of Light, having signed from Birmingham City last summer.

The 18-year-old made the switch to the Black Cats in a deal worth a reported £3 million following a breakout season at St. Andrew’s.

He has cemented himself as a key part of the first team squad at Sunderland, featuring 37 times in the Championship so far this term (all stats from Fbref).

Bellingham has contributed six goals and one assist, with his performances leading to speculation that Chelsea and Tottenham are both monitoring his progress ahead of potential summer interest.

Jobe Bellingham transfer latest

Romano has claimed that scouts are keeping tabs on the player’s performances for Sunderland ahead of the summer.

The journalist believes the future of Bellingham is something to watch out for ahead of the market reopening at the end of the season.

“Another name to watch is surely going to be Jude Bellingham’s younger brother Jobe Bellingham, who is impressing at Sunderland,” wrote Romano, via the Daily Briefing.

“I really like him.

“I personally view him as an excellent talent – he’s a serious guy and a hard worker as well.

“I’m sure his future will be bright.

“For him to be similar to Jude is going to be difficult, as it would be for everyone as he’s a generational player, but Jobe is really talented and good.

“We will see what happens in the summer, it’s quiet so far but scouts are obviously monitoring him closely.”

Jobe Bellingham's importance to Sunderland

Jobe Bellingham stats (last 365 days) - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.16 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.18 Shots 1.46 Assists 0.03 Expected assisted goals (xAG) 0.07 npxG +xAG 0.24 Shot-creating actions 2.25

Bellingham has performed well for Sunderland this year, immediately becoming a key member of the first team squad upon his arrival last summer.

He has missed just one of the team’s league games, starting 35 of their 38 fixtures so far, and coming off the bench twice.

The teenager is also the club’s second top scorer in the Championship, with his tally of six beaten only by Jack Clarke’s 15.

Sunderland’s form has dropped off in recent weeks, leading to the team’s play-off hopes being crushed.

A top six finish is now extremely unlikely, with Mike Dodds’ side having failed to win any of their last seven league games.

This has seen the team plummet to 12th in the table, 13 points adrift of the play-off places.

Sunderland will return to action on 29 March with an away trip to Cardiff City.

Bellingham’s been a standout performer for Sunderland this season

It’s no surprise that clubs are keeping a close eye on Bellingham, and not just because his older brother is one of the world’s best players.

Jobe Bellingham has bags of talent in his own right, and has performed well in the Championship this year despite the pressure of a big price tag.

A move to a club the size of Chelsea or Spurs may come too soon this summer, and remaining with Sunderland would likely be his best bet.

However, if he can continue to develop his game by gaining greater experience then there is no doubt he will make the jump to the top flight sooner rather than later.