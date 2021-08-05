Sunderland eyeing up transfer swoop for Tottenham Hotspur man

Sunderland’s left-back problems could be set to come to an end as they have targeted Tottenham Hotspur youngster Dennis Cirkan, per Football Insider.

And despite Cirkan being a promising talent, it looks as though the Black Cats want to bring him in on a permanent basis from the London side.

The Ireland-born 19-year-old made the bench for two of Spurs’ Europa League games last season but he was regularly a feature in the under-23’s side, playing 14 times in the Premier League 2, assisting two goals.

Cirkan is an England under-18 and 19 international and according to Football Insider, the two clubs are in advanced talks to bring him to the Stadium of Light.

With Denver Hume still failing to agree a new contract with the club whilst he recovers from a hamstring injury, youngster Tyrese Dyce along with young midfielder Dan Neil have both been used at left-back in pre-season but Lee Johnson will be trying to swiftly secure a natural left-back, even if it isn’t over the line before the season opener with Wigan Athletic this weekend.

And after a deal for Liverpool’s Tony Gallacher fell through with Sunderland pulling the plug according to the Daily Mail, it looks as though they’ve found their solution to the problem position but it seems to be far from a done deal.

The Verdict

Cirkan has no experience of senior football but considering he’s been capped for England at under-19’s level, that suggests he has a lot of ability.

Avid viewers of Tottenham’s under-23 matches seem to rate him as well and are surprised that a permanent deal to take him away from the club is in the works, which again suggests that Sunderland could be pulling off a bit of a transfer coup.

However the problem still remains that Sunderland will be without a proper left-back for the start of the League One campaign that kicks off this weekend and it probably should never have gotten to that stage.

The sooner that they can tie a deal up for Cirkin the better though as there’s a big chance that he could develop into a top quality full-back with the right amount of game-time.