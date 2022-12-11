Sunderland eyeing up second Blackburn Rovers transfer swoop following Bradley Dack interest

Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray is keen to re-unite with Blackburn Rovers midfielder John Buckley at the Stadium of Light in January, Alan Nixon has reported on Patreon.

It is not the only Rovers midfielder that Mowbray has been eyeing up ahead of the re-opening of the transfer window, as Football League World exclusively revealed last month that the Wearsiders were waiting to decide on Bradley Dack’s future before making their interest clear.

Dack was a favourite of Mowbray’s during his time at the dugout at Ewood Park and the same could be said of Buckley, who was handed his big break in 2019 by Mowbray himself.

Buckley played 92 times under Mowbray in the Championship, but has been out of favour under new boss Jon Dahl Tomasson so far this season.

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-Blackburn Rovers players ever played for a Yorkshire based team?

1 of 25 STEVEN N'ZONZI YES NO

Despite penning a new five-year contract in September, the 23-year-old has only featured 10 times in league action in the 2022-23 campaign, with just two appearances since the start of October.

With Buckley suffering from a lack of game-time recently, Mowbray is keen to secure a loan deal for the creative engine room operator to bolster his own midfield for the second half of the season.

The Verdict

Buckley was once being linked with a Premier League move, but he has fallen woefully out of favour at Ewood Park under Tomasson.

Having seen their midfield dominated against Preston North End, you have to wonder how Buckley isn’t getting a chance in there ahead of Lewis Travis and Tyler Morton, but that is for the Dane to decide.

If he continues to not get minutes though, then you can imagine Buckley will start to get frustrated, especially after not long signing a new long-term deal.

The chance to link up with a manager that trusts him, albeit temporarily, could be an enticing opportunity for Buckley and one he may look to take.