Sunderland eyeing transfer move for Championship player, would cost £6m+

League One side Sunderland have entered the race for Peterborough United forward Jonson Clarke-Harris, as per talkSPORT’s Alex Crook.

The 27-year-old finished up as the third-tier’s top goalscorer last season with a magnificent 31 goals in 45 league matches, taking on the baton from Ivan Toney as Posh’s main man and proving to be crucial in guiding Darren Ferguson’s side back to the Championship.

However, he has been unable to make the same impact for the second-tier strugglers so far this term, scoring four times in 20 competitive outings with teammate Siriki Dembele stepping up and proving his worth.

However, the forward has still been one of the first names on the teamsheet for his current side, only missing out on the matchday squad four times in the league this season due to a suspension he was handed by the Football Association.

Performing admirably last season, the Black Cats are now setting their sights on the 27-year-old in a bid to win his signature, with Everton loanee Nathan Broadhead’s injury last month proving to be a huge blow to Lee Johnson’s men.

He is expected to be out for the next few months, with the club also losing their top scorer last season Charlie Wyke on a free transfer to Wigan Athletic in the summer.

However, they may face a nasty surprise if they enter negotiations with talkSPORT journalist Crook hearing he could cost them at least £6m. His contract at the Weston Homes Stadium doesn’t run out until 2024.

The Verdict:

This would be a game-changer for the Black Cats – but they may not have the funds in League One to pull this off considering the £6m price tag that’s being waved about – with the 27-year-old potentially expected to cost at least that.

There’s no doubting that a new forward needs to come in and because of the pressure on Ross Stewart to perform, this may need to be a sizeable investment, but £6m in their current situation just isn’t realistic and that’s why they may turn their attention to other targets.

What Clarke-Harris has that Premier League youngsters may not have is considerable experience and goalscoring pedigree in League One, so he should be able to fit into their plans seamlessly if they did manage to pull off this coup.

However, another loan deal may be in the pipeline if they want to recruit a top-quality player without forking out the millions needed to make it a longer-term stay.

And in the end, that’s the route they may decide to take considering promotion to the second tier isn’t guaranteed at the end of the season, so at this stage, this transfer seems like an unlikely one.

But it would be one potential move to look out for in the summer, especially if Johnson’s men are promoted.